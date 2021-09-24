After being left out of ‘Shazam 2’, Henry Cavill's Superman finds hope in ‘Black Adam’

If we are lucky, the DC Extended Universe might give us a glimpse of Henry Cavill’s Man of Steel one more time with ‘Black Adam’.

So much has been written, and speculated, about Henry Cavill reprising his role as Superman in the DCEU that it must have surpassed the attention he has gotten for his entire career. The barrage of rumours is just endless. Recent developments spell out that Henry Cavill will not feature in the sequel film ‘Shazam 2‘ as Superman. However, Henry Cavill’s chance of getting a Superman cameo in ‘Black Adam‘ is still possible.

NO SHAZAM FOR HENRY

‘Shazam’ was a long-drawn tease about Superman. The film mentioned the Man of Steel at various places, even showing him at the end of the film. Although his face was not revealed, it still ignited hopes of Henry Cavill’s Superman appearing in the sequel ‘Shazam: Fury of the Gods’. But the film’s director David F. Sandberg has put all such expectations to rest.

In an Instagram Q&A, the Swedish filmmaker was questioned if Henry Cavill will wear Superman’s cape once again ‘Shazam 2’. To this, Sandberg politely trolled the fan in Swedish writing, “You will be disappointed if you translate this“.

'Shazam 2' director David F. Sandberg trolls fans asking if Henry Cavill will appear as Superman 😂 pic.twitter.com/gED1ah6jV5 — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) June 7, 2021

If that was not the final nail in the coffin, the director issued an outright statement that solidified that Henry Cavill will not appear as Superman in ‘Shazam 2’.

Sandberg expressed, “Not going to comment on casting rumours for several reasons. One being you can’t be sure about anything until it’s happened. Halfway through shooting Shazam the plan was still for Cavill to be in it. Scoopers could have scooped that and been right at the time but wrong in the end”.

It is heartbreaking to know that Cavill could have returned as Superman in the sequel film but the possibility was squashed mid-way through the film’s production. Yet there is hope left. Henry Cavill could appear as Superman in ‘Black Adam’ because, at least, no one has denied his presence.

After being left out of ‘Shazam 2’, Henry Cavill’s Superman finds hope in ‘Black Adam’

Hiram Garcia, the producer of Dwayne Johnson’s ‘Black Adam’, acknowledged the fans’ desperation to see Henry Cavill in Superman’s cape once again but he diplomatically withheld any information. Who knows, after all, The Rock and Henry Cavill might end up sharing the screen?

WARNER BROS.’ LOSING GAME

Here are the facts. Henry Cavill is the most perfect Superman that this world could be blessed with. However, the DCEU has not done justice to his potential. Moreover, for some inexplicable reason, Warner Bros. refuses to re-cast him as Superman.

These facts, on the whole, are sad, especially for Henry Cavill’s fans. Yet they should make you wonder: is Henry Cavill really losing anything by not signing up as Superman again with Warner Bros.?

He put his mind, body and soul into making ‘The Witcher‘ a critical success and a fan-favourite. The expectations from season 2 of ‘The Witcher’ are even higher. He has given various hits like ‘Man from U.N.C.LE.’, ‘Enola Holmes‘, ‘Mission: Impossible – Fallout’ etc. To top it all, he will be now taking a diverse direction by starring in the romantic comedy ‘The Rosie Project’. The actor is clearly not missing out on anything.

On the other hand, Warner Bros. is slipping its hold on the DCEU day after day, gradually pushing it to the precipice of doom. This leaves us with the real question: is the media giant wasting away a brilliant opportunity with its stubbornness? Is Henry Cavill’s absence in the DCEU lineup a grave folly by Warner Bros.?

At this point, who would be luckier if Henry Cavill were to reprise his role as Superman: Warner Bros.’ DC Extended Universe or the English actor at the prime of his career?

Do you think it was necessary to feature Henry Cavill in ‘Shazam 2’ or will it be more pertinent to see him in ‘Black Adam’? Why do you think Warner Bros. can’t make a call on Henry Cavill’s Superman? Comment below!