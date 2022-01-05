According To Kaley Cuoco If You Don’t Have The Perfect Eyes, You Can’t Be Beautiful

Kaley Cuoco has had a very busy year! The actress has had to adjust to a hard schedule since starring in HBO’s ‘The Flight Attendant’, waking up at 4 a.m. every day before heading to set. Yet she has never failed to wow us with her beauty. Are you wondering what her beauty secrets are? Keep reading to find out.

Kaley Cuoco has been known as Penny from ‘The Big Bang Theory’ for a long time. However, since the show ended in 2019, the actress has been working on her passion project, ‘The Flight Attendant’, for which she is both the lead and executive producer.

Highlights

Kaley Cuoco swears by this eye cream

Other products she swears by for a flawless skin

While we witnessed the actress’ diverse acting abilities, we’d be lying if we didn’t admit we’re also looking forward to seeing her close-up skin. To be honest, Kaley hasn’t aged much since her first acting role at the age of 18 on ABC’s ‘8 Simple Rules for Dating My Teenage Daughter’. She doesn’t talk much about her beauty routine or skincare secrets, but she has been very open about a few staples. Here’s what you should know.

Kaley Cuoco swears by this eye cream

In an interview with Shape, earlier this year, Cuoco revealed her fondness for Kiehl’s Creamy Eye Treatment with Avocado claiming it was the only product that kept her face camera-ready, even when she had to get up at 4 a.m. to make it work.

Related: Kaley Cuoco Enjoyed This TV Experience More Than Big Bang Theory Or The Flight Attendant

“I’ve tried so many under-eye creams, but I actually think that’s the best one”, she explained. “When you have under-eye circles, I truly think it makes a difference. Like, I think it actually fills the crevice a little bit.”

Kaley Cuoco swears by this eye cream

What’s the best part? The half-ounce tub costs $32, which is a touch more than the drugstore but still reasonable by celebrity standards. (You can get a full-ounce tub for $50 at Nordstrom, Sephora, or Ulta.)

The eye cream is packed with hydrating nutrients like avocado oil and shea butter, as well as beta-carotene, an antioxidant that helps protect the skin from those pesky free radicals.

“I love how its texture is so creamy, which immediately feels like a burst of moisture as you put it on”, one Ulta reviewer raves. “It’s difficult to describe with words, but it literally feels like you are putting on concentrated water.”

Related: Here’s How Kaley Cuoco Is Coping With The Heartbreak Of Separating From Her Husband

Other products she swears by for a flawless skin

The only other products Cuoco really swears by is sunscreen and Lancer’s The Method Nourish moisturizer to hydrate and protect her skin, which helps her avoid spending too much time on her face in the morning. “You even have to do it when it’s cloudy out—that’s where people don’t think you need it, but sunscreen always”, she told Woman’s Day.

Most importantly, Cuoco told Shape that she doesn’t touch her skin until she’s had her morning coffee. Celebrities are no different from the rest of us.

While Kaley rarely discusses her daily skincare regimen, her makeup artist Jamie Greenberg frequently posts on Instagram about how she achieves the A-flawless lister’s skin. Jamie posted a video of the entire process, including each of the products used, while preparing Kaley’s stunning makeup look for the Critics Choice Awards earlier this month.

Now you know it! The secret behind her flawless beauty.