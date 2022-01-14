7 Things You Probably Didn’t Realize The Avengers Taught Us

Almost everyone who likes to watch movies loves the MCU superhero movies, especially ‘The Avengers’ franchise. But besides giving their audience the amazing cinematic experience, ‘The Avengers’ movie makers also left their audience with life-long lessons via the protagonists of these movies, the Avengers.

7 life-long lessons that we learned from the Avengers

EVERYONE HAS THEIR OWN DEMONS

Tony Stark is shadowed by his father’s legacy, Bucky Barnes is fighting to know what’s real, Peter Quill struggles to feel wanted, and yet all of these characters are expected to switch it off and save the world, just like we’re expected to put on our brave faces every day when we go to work or school.

As we see in these films, these tough outer armours eventually get worn down, and even the strongest wind up folding under the incessant emotional turmoil from their inner demon.

THERE’S NO SHAME IN NEEDING SOMEONE

Sometimes we need someone in our lives whom we can count on in the tough times, whom we can fall back onto, someone who could reassure us like Captain America reassures Bucky that he would always stand by his best friend’s side.

7 life-long lessons learned from the Avengers

NEVER BE ASHAMED OF SURVIVING ABUSE

A lot of people suffer abuse as children in real life, both emotionally and physically, like our favourite female Avenger Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow.

MAKING BAD DECISIONS DOES NOT MAKE YOU A BAD PERSON

Bucky Barnes and Loki have done awful terrible things and basically classified themselves as unforgivable and complete monsters. Yet, with the help and support from their friends and personal grit, they found a way to push past their past and become heroic.

YOU ARE NOT YOUR PARENTS

We saw Tony Stark struggle with his feelings towards his father, and we know just how painfully hard Loki yearned to have his father’s approval.

Yet, as we watch each Marvel movie after the next, we slowly see these two characters grow into their own skin and become the heroes that we grow to love by the end of ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ — and their story isn’t over, just as yours isn’t.

FAMILY DOESN’T END WITH BLOOD

I really don’t think this one needs much explanation. Save for Thor and Loki, and T’Challa aka Black Panther and Shuri, none of the Marvel characters are blood-related, yet they look out for each other and protect one another as a family should.

FIGHT FOR WHAT YOU BELIEVE, EVEN IF YOU’RE FIGHTING ALONE

The most important lesson that we learned from the Avengers is to always fight for what you believe, even if no one believes you or nobody’s by your side.