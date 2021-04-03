MCU’s 6-Hour Avengers: Endgame To Beat Snyder’s Justice League

‘Justice League’ Snyder Cut seems to have started an era of the director’s cut in the superhero genre – which is to be followed by a much longer cut of ‘Avengers: Endgame’.

For those who haven’t seen the ‘Snyder Cut’ yet, you have no idea how much you are missing. The ‘Snyder Cut’ is definitely a totally different movie than what WB chose to release in theatres in 2017. The two hours extended run time, and a lot of room for Zack Snyder to execute his vision, turned a DCEU failure into one of the best superhero movies. This has left the fans of different superhero movies asking for the release of the director cut, to explore the true vision of the director. This has resulted in a potential of a 6-hour long ‘Avengers: Endgame’ director’s cut after Zack Snyder’s ‘Justice League’ success.

‘Snyder Cut’ has stormed the entire Hollywood with roaring support from fans and better than expected reviews. Those who have watched ‘Snyder Cut’ know how different it is from Joss Whedon’s ‘Justice League’. The movie is a celebration of DCEU in the true sense.

The ‘Snyder Cut’ changes the audience’s perspective of the characters, their motivations, and stacks. It gives a black suit and original face to Superman. The movie turns Cyborg and Flash into the main characters of the movie. It makes us root for Steppenwolf and shows us the signature pose of Darkside.

Witnessing the true vision of ‘Justice League’ in form of ‘Snyder Cut’ has now left fans asking for a director cut of ‘Avengers: Endgame’ and several other such movies.

The Russo Brothers, Joe Russo and Anthony Russo directed ‘Avengers: Endgame’. The 3-hour long movie was a conclusion to MCU’s Infinity Saga, followed by ‘Avengers: Infinity War’. While the movie was a marvellous creation and was received with huge fireworks around the world, fans are now rooting for a director’s cut.

Here are some of the fan-tweets asking for ‘Avengers: Endgame’ director’s cut after the success of ‘Snyder Cut’.

Zack Snyder's Justice League success has got filmmakers willing to take weird risks with their 'directors cuts'. Russo brothers & Cameron jump in. 6 hour cut of Endgame? 8 hour cut of Avatar? What's next? The 24 hour cut of Baahubali? #SnyderCut #EndGame #Avatar #Baahubali — Aditya Sengupta (@isbushka) March 25, 2021

If there’s a longer version of #Endgame can we have it please we know there’s a lot of deleted scenes just like #SnyderCut — john readman (@TheDailyAverag1) March 23, 2021

Can we get a Snyder cut version of end game

Since they messed that one up too #endgame #SnyderCut #marvel #adamwarlock — Mr Wobble (@jaystong) March 25, 2021

Fans were asking for an ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Director’s cut even before ‘Justice League Snyder Cut’ became a thing.

#Endgame was great. A love letter to Marvel and MCU fans everywhere. Can’t believe it still felt rushed at 3 hours. Hoping for a 4-5 hour director’s cut (Kinda sorta seriously). — Matthew Foster (@MFosterCY) April 27, 2019

After the success of #JusticeLeagueSnyderCut The Russo Brothers are planning to release #TheAvengers #Endgame six hours director's cut. — हरिओम 🚜 (@infinitysaga_) March 23, 2021

@Russo_Brothers I've seen #endgame 3 times now. All I ask is that you release a director's cut with all deleted scenes as intended. Idc how long once it's in my house I can pause it and pee. JS — Tanika Johnson (@TanikaNJ) May 15, 2019

How a Disney+ ‘Avengers: Endgame’ director’s cut might look like?

Releasing the director cut of ‘Avengers: Endgame’ could be an extremely risky decision for Kevin Feige and Disney.

MCU has so many movies with such complex, intertwined storytelling that a single scene can ruin the entire cinematic universe. Considering that MCU already has over a dozen movies and TV shows in development for Phase 4, it seems pretty illogical to disturb the universe for something already great.

However, many leaks claim that if Marvel ever decides to release a director’s cut, it could be close to a 6-hour long movie. It’s obvious that a 6-hour long ‘Avengers: Endgame’ will only be able to sustain on Disney+, like Snyder’s ‘Justice League‘ on HBO Max.

Considering what’s already been leaked, there is plenty of deleted footage from ‘Avengers: Endgame’. We might see Iron Man after his death in Soul World, Captain America back in past timelines, and a lot more.

However, ‘Avengers: Endgame’ didn’t suffer a blunder like ‘Justice League’ and is very much the original vision. Thus, a director’s cut won’t change much of the story and won’t be as exciting as ‘Snyder Cut’.

Do you still want a director’s cut of ‘Avengers: Endgame’ similar to ‘Justice League: Snyder Cut’? Comment your thoughts on ‘Snyder Cut’.