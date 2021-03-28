6 Eligible Hunks Who’d Make The Perfect Boyfriend For Millie Bobby Brown

Millie Bobby Brown’s dating life has always been at the centre of media attention. Here’s a list of charming young men who we think are a perfect fit for the talented and rising next big star of Hollywood!

Millie Bobby Brown’s unending list of achievements as an actor has catapulted her to stardom in the last few years. She became a household name after playing Eleven in Netflix’s ‘Stranger Things‘, a young girl with psychokinetic and telepathic abilities.

After her stint on television, Millie enjoyed major roles in films like ‘Godzilla’ and ‘Enola Holmes’. Her amazing accomplishments have distinguished her from most teenage stars and only increased media interest in her life.

6 hotties who’d make the perfect boyfriend for Millie Bobby Brown

The actor dated American singer Jacob Sartorius publicly, but ever since they went separate ways, Millie has remained single! The internet loves to pair the actor with her ‘Stranger Things’ co-stars among a few other young celebs.

Millie Bobby Brown has been single for years now, but that hasn’t stopped speculation on who her “current” boyfriend is! Here are 6 accomplished young men who keep doing rounds on the internet as the most eligible and suitable bachelors for Millie Bobby Brown!

1 /6

Noah Schnapp

Millie Bobby Brown and Noah Schnapp’s friendship goes way back to the beginning of ‘Stranger Things’. Not only have they shared screen space as co-stars, but the teens have also developed a close friendship over the years. While several fans ship Noah and Millie, they have never officially confirmed anything and are just friends. Their adorable photos together at awards ceremonies and parties have encouraged fans to believe otherwise. Strangely, Noah ships Millie with their co-star Finn, who also plays her on-screen boyfriend in ‘Stranger Things’!

Related: Stranger Things Season 5: Eleven’s Latest Tantrum Isn’t Making Hopper Happy

2 /6

Finn Wolfhard

Apart from being a talented actor, Finn Wolfhard is also a musician! Millie and Finn’s chemistry on the sci-fi Netflix series is totally palpable, making fans wonder if it’s just acting. The pair’s fans always believed there was a secret relationship between them, behind the scenes of the show, but they’ve been quick to dismiss that. Millie has spoken of their seemingly platonic relationship and dubbed themselves to be friends and nothing more. Nevertheless, a significant majority of her fans believe that Finn would be the perfect match for Millie. Isn’t friendship the beginning of every great love story?

3 /6

Louis Partridge

Millie Bobby Brown’s dating life has not been questioned as much as it was during ‘Enola Holmes‘! Louis Partridge is an English actor who starred alongside Millie in the Netflix film. He played Lord Tewkesbury, a potential love interest for Enola when she helped him escape his captors. After the film was released, Millie’s fans were certain the pair’s friendship and chemistry was too good to be true! Unfortunately, Louis and Millie share a close bond that began and ended in friendship.

4 /6

Griffin Gluck

The 20-year-old American actor is notable for his lead roles in films such as ‘Big Time Adolescence’ and ‘Tall Girl’. His first breakout role was in 2011, in the film ‘Just Go With It’. The charming actor would undoubtedly pair up nicely alongside Millie Bobby Brown in a future role. But fans think they’d have chemistry off-screen too! He has plenty of talent like Millie and fans would love to see them together in the future.

Related: Stranger Things Season 4: The Biggest Twist Around Millie Bobby Brown To Be Played Out

5 /6

Asher Angel

Back in 2020, Millie Bobby Brown shared a photo on her Instagram account, wherein she was embracing 17-year-old Asher Angel. The young actor is known for his role in ‘Shazam’ as Billy Batson! Fans recognized that Millie and Asher made a super good-looking couple, and looked happy to be in each other’s company. However, she has never commented on the possibility of a romantic relationship between Asher and herself. The photo is probably an old one, so the only thing uniting them is friendship…at least for now.

6 /6

Ty Simpkins

This American actor’s list of accomplishments is as applause-worthy as Millie Bobby Brown’s! His major film roles include ‘Insidious’ and its sequel, ‘Iron Man 3′, and ‘Jurassic World’! Secondly, he had a cameo appearance in ‘Avengers: Endgame‘, the highest-grossing film in history. Ty and Millie have never appeared in a film together, but still, there are Millie Bobby Brown fans praying that there’s room for possible romance. The handsome young actor could be the perfect match for Millie. But with her illustrious career, fans wonder when she’ll foray into the dating world again!

Who do you think is the perfect fit for Millie Bobby Brown’s dating life? Tell us in the comments!