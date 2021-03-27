The 3 Main Reasons Why Castle Season 9 Was Cancelled

The cancellation of the once-beloved show came as a huge surprise to fans.

Shows get cancelled all the time, especially now, when the competition for eyeballs has reached magnanimous levels. But it can’t help but come as a shock to fans. Following shows for years, keeping track of the storylines, keeping up with the cast and stars involved, all take some emotional investment after all.

Stana Katic was unexpectedly asked to leave

The show also suffered from a reshuffling at the top

So when the once-beloved show, ‘Castle’, was lined up for cancellation, it affected fans all over the world.

Stana Katic was unexpectedly asked to leave

About a crime writer Rick Castle (Nathan Fillion) who helps police officer Kate Beckett (Stana Katic) in solving cases, the show ran for eight seasons. When it came to ‘Castle’ Season 9, the networks announced its cancellation.

The reason? A mix of them, apparently. But we have distilled them for three major reasons. Here are the real reasons ‘Castle’ Season 9 was cancelled.

Sinking ratings

This is sadly one of the top reasons why shows get cancelled, and ‘Castle’ was not spared either. Season 8 of the show had been receiving consistently poor ratings. The ratings may not have been that bad, but they were definitely not great. Also, the show picked up a little towards the end of the season, but as it wasn’t enough for ABC network to revive it or give it another chance.

The shuffle at the top

This is an important reason that no one considers. The person in charge of the network, for the bulk of the time when ‘Castle’ was around, was Paul Lee. But he stepped down just as the show completed eight seasons, and another leader, Channing Dungey, was made in-charge. Every leader comes with her own vision for the network. It turns out, Dungey just couldn’t see ‘Castle’ as being part of it, and hence the decision to axe the show. If it makes you feel better, ‘Castle’ wasn’t the only show to get cancelled when she came on board.

Letting Stana Katic go

We believe this was the major reason the show was cancelled.

Katic, who plays one of the leads, was unexpectedly asked to leave the show at the end of season 8. It was the decision of the network, who said they were still figuring out who to extend the contracts to. But while they didn’t sign on Katic, they retained Fillion, the other lead of the show.

There was a huge backlash about the gender inequality behind this decision; fans were not happy. Many of them felt like the show was already done with, and it didn’t matter then if the show was renewed or not.

All cancellations leave a pang in the heart. But there’s always the chance to watch reruns of favourite shows online! Some shows get better with every rewatch, and ‘Castle’ might just be one of them.