12 Monkeys: 25 Years Ago, The Show That Predicted The Pandemic

Did ‘12 Monkeys’ predict the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic before anyone else? Let’s get to know more about the pandemic series.

The popular sci-fi series, ‘12 Monkeys‘, quickly became everyone’s favourite binge-watching show. ’12 Monkeys’ premiered in 2015. The series was one of the most-watched because it gave everyone a hope that the pandemic would eventually end and things will go back to normal. It depicted a world where everyone was saved. The series is inspired by Terry Gilliam’s movie of the same name. The movie starred Bruce Willis as James Cole who is a prisoner turned traveller. Cole is sent to the past to figure out the exact moment the virus mutated.

12 Monkeys’ is loosely based on Terry Gilliam’s 1995 film.

HIGHLIGHTS —

‘12 Monkeys’ theories and predictions

Series that predicted the pandemic

‘12 Monkeys’ Season 4 ending

‘12 Monkeys’ theories and predictions

The sci-fi series ended with its fourth season on Syfy in 2018. Currently, the entire series is available on Hulu and has a total of forty-three episodes. It is the perfect binge-watch series that could be completed in just a few weeks. ’12 Monkeys’ is loosely based on Terry Gilliam’s 1995 film. It revolved around a man who was sent back in time to stop the pandemic. While many blockbusters like ‘Outbreak’ and ‘Contagion’ also shared a similar pandemic plot, ‘12 Monkeys’ is slightly different and considered far deeper and gripping in comparison. ’12 Monkeys’ is a wild time-travel story that delivers as the perfect pandemic thriller.

Series that predicted the pandemic

‘12 Monkeys’ starred Aaron Stanford as James Cole, the time-travelling saviour who was sent back to stop the plague. He teams up with Amanda Schull as Cassandra Railly who is a modern-day virologist. Together they try to figure out the source of how the virus began. Cole’s original plan was to change the timeline. The plan would also lead to erasing him from existence but would save seven billion people and offer all the remaining characters a better future. A plan was put together by a secretive group called the Army of the 12 Monkeys and their leader, James Callis, as the Witness. He was eventually revealed as the future version of one of the Witness’ subordinate Olivia (Alisen Down).

‘12 Monkeys’ on Hulu

Apart from James Cole, the cast of ‘12 Monkeys’ included Emily Hampshire as Jennifer Goines, Todd Stashwick as Deacon, and Kirk Acevedo as Ramse, and Barbara Sukowa as scientist Katarina Jones.

Related: Why Did Cole Eat The Spider In 12 Monkeys?

‘12 Monkeys’ featured a mission to stop the pandemic and save the future. But as the story progressed into more seasons, it became much clearer that there is something bigger at risk. The pandemic and time-travel adventure served as a reminder of why life is important. It asked the questions of why we are willing to fight so hard to land into the past to erase the world for a new one.

‘12 Monkeys’ Season 4 ending

In the earlier seasons of ‘12 Monkeys’, Cole took the help of virologist Dr Cassie Railly and travelled again and again in time trying to discover the identity of the Army of the 12 Monkeys’ leader, the Witness. Season 4 of ‘12 Monkeys’ was highly eventful. After finding out that Olivia is the witness, Cassie is transported back to 1971 to find a young Olivia and kill her before she spreads evilness. As soon as Cassie is about to shoot Olivia, her mother Mantis takes the bullet instead of her.

Did ‘12 Monkeys’ feature a mission to stop a pandemic?

Video Credits: SpoilersTV

Later, Jennifer (Emily Hampshire) steals an Ouroboros artefact that transports them to Montana in 1852. Team Splinter found Jones’ (Barbara Sukowa) husband Elliot (Peter Outerbridge) who was building a Titan for the Army of the 12 Monkeys. He sends Jones back to 2046 where they realize Olivia does not want to travel through time but punch a hole that would lead to creating the Red Forest.

The Primaries had also been assembling a weapon that would help destroy the Titan. This helps take Team Splinter to Nazi Germany and then to the Middle Ages. But Olivia and the Army of the 12 Monkeys stop them from activating that weapon. Soon, Team Splinter realizes the Primaries’ plan was not for them to prevent the virus. They wanted to release it to wipe off Cole from all timelines and bring back causality.

Have you seen the show? Let us know what you think about it. Drop your comments in the box below.