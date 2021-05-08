As per the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules 2021, any person residing in India can register a grievance or complaint related to content of the website. DKODING has appointed _________ as its Grievance Officer.

Please fill out all the details in the Grievance Redressal form. Any section left blank or anonymous or fake submissions will not be accepted. Any grievance should be registered within a suitable period of time of the publication of the content. You can also mail your grievance to the following email address: grievance@dkoding.in.

First Name *

Last Name *

Phone Number *

Email *

Complete Postal Address *

Pin Code *

Link to the content for which complaint needs to be filed *

Exact details of the content that you feel is a violation of the rules. Please specify exact words or paragraph for articles, or exact time stamps for videos *

Please summarise details of the content which is in violation and specify how it is a violation with respect to the Code of Ethics. Also, please specify the exact section from the Code of Ethics that you are referring to in the violation/complaint *