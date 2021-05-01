Who Is The Mandarin In Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings?

Mandarin who was last heard of in Iron Man 3 will finally appear on the big screen of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

Though never tired of old faces, having a new face joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe is enthralling. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings are all set to introduce the first Chinese Marvel superhero. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will star Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, Tony Chiu-Wai Leung as Wenwu, Awkwafina as Katy, and Michelle Yeoh as Jiang Nan, Fala Chen as Jiang Li, Meng’er Zhang as Xialing, Florian Munteanu as Razor Fist, and Ronny Chieng as Jon Jon.

Watch: Marvel Studios’ Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

In the movie, Shang-Chi will face the Mandarin who has existed in the Marvel comics since 1964 but will mark his first big appearance with this movie. His influence was first felt in 2008’s Iron Man when Tony was kidnapped by the terrorist organization Ten Rings.

Wenwu, or the Mandarin, is the leader and founder of this powerful terrorist organization, the Ten Rings. The Ten Rings had kidnapped Tony Stark, imprisoned him, and forced him to make advanced weapons for the terrorist organization. Instead, with all the resources Tony got, he made an armor suit and escaped.

sometimes it hits me so hard how smart tony stark is. remember when he was kidnapped and he built his first ever suit in a cave with a bunch of scraps without even getting noticed + only a car battery is the only thing that was keeping him alive. his intelligence blows my mind fr pic.twitter.com/KlfhTnuwO9 — solanna, ia bc school! (@asgzrd) June 21, 2018

Mandarin has been one of the most prominent villains in the MCU. He made many attempts to kill Tony Stark, which obviously, all of them failed. According to the comic, Mandarin has a potent weapon known as the ten rings, adopted from alien technology.

It was believed that Mandarin would make his debut in 2013’s Iron Man 3, but that turned out to be his imposter. Post that, the fans started feeling that Mandarin would stay limited to the comics and won’t appear in the movies.

So we’ll be seeing the real Mandarin haha I remembered Trevor from Iron Man 3 crying “bloody hell, bloody hell” 😂#Shangchi pic.twitter.com/T8Uuf0IzI5 — Portia Regencia (@portiaregencia) April 19, 2021

But Marvel didn’t fail to surprise its fans all over again. The upcoming movie Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will show Tony Leung’s version of the Marvel villain, Mandarin.

The fans will get to see the real Mandarin, but the catch here is the producer of Shang-Chi, Jonathan Schwartz, said the viewers would be surprised to see this version of Mandarin. He further stated that this version of Mandarin is not as in the comic and definitely not as the fans expect it to. He said

“I think people hear ‘the Mandarin’ and expect a very specific kind of thing, and that may not be the thing they’re getting. They’re hopefully getting a more complex and layered take on the character than that name would lead you to.”

The Ten Rings have a long history in the MCU, first appearing in Iron Man, back in 2008. Are you excited to see them fully explored in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings? (1/2) pic.twitter.com/6m8jcB4CdK — IGN (@IGN) April 24, 2021

The biggest twist is that Mandarin is the father of Shang-Chi and Xialing. The movie would play around the relationship of Mandarin and his son Shang-Chi, as they both go against each other. In the trailer, Mandarin tells Shang-Chi:

“I gave you ten years to live your life. And where did that get you? You walked in my shadow. I trained you so the most dangerous people in the world couldn’t kill you. Son, it’s time for you to take your place by my side.”

The trailer further shows that Mandarin won’t be wearing his ten rings. Instead, he will have an armband that glows blue and reflects power.

Tony Leung as Wenwu/The Mandarin in ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ (2021). #梁朝偉 #양조위 pic.twitter.com/qloynZuYJN — ً (@hndmaidenonfire) April 19, 2021

The trailer of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings answered many questions but then brought new questions to light too. The Mandarin character seems to show a lot of potential that can be explored, and that will make the movie even more exciting.

Initially scheduled to be released on 12th February 2021, the movie is now expected to release on 3rd September 2021