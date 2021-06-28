Zach Stone Is Gonna Be Famous Season 2 Finally Coming Back?

After getting cancelled, will we see season 2 of ‘Zach Stone Is Gonna Be Famous’?

This American-comedy TV series, created by comedian Bo Burnham and Dan Lagana, was able to make a special place in the hearts of the audience due to its eccentric and hilarious plotline. The story was about Zach Stone (Bo Burnham), a high-school teenager who decided to give up the conventional path of college to pursue a career in showbiz, despite having no real talent at all. With zeal in his heart, Zach hired a camera crew who follows him throughout his journey of becoming an overnight celebrity. However, after the release of its first season in 2013, the show was cancelled, leaving all its fans disappointed. Now, after almost 8 years of its initial release, fans have been wondering whether ‘Zach Stone Is Gonna Be Famous’ will finally come back with season 2.

HOW DID SEASON 1 OF ‘ZACH STONE IS GONNA BE FAMOUS’ END?

The end of ‘Zach Stone Is Gonna Be Famous’ left most of us feeling confused and overwhelmed. Even until now, fans have been wondering, ‘What the hell happened in the end’. Well, if you are feeling the same, then this part is just for you. But if you haven’t watched the show yet, then let us warn you that it might have a few spoilers.

Is ‘Zach Stone Is Gonna Be Famous’ finally coming back with season 2?

Towards the end of the finale episode, we saw that the entire crowd, including Amy shouting, “Zach! Zach Zach!”. Then the fans ask Zach to sign a few autographs and pose for a few pictures with them. While Zach was busy entertaining his fans, the camera zoomed over Amy’s face looking all disappointed. The look of sadness on her face was an indication that all this fame coming to Zach will make him follow his old path, where he acted all distant and unavailable. What we believe is that this ending was intended to open the premise for the next season and unfold a new chapter in Zach and Amy’s life. Unfortunately, the show was cancelled after the first season, leaving us all hanging with an open ending.

WHY WAS ‘ZACH STONE IS GONNA BE FAMOUS’ CANCELLED?

Well, MTV decided to cancel the show due to its low ratings. After the ratings of the show started to drop, MTV decided to cancel the show after the first season and released the rest of the episodes within one day. Burnham took to his Twitter and thanked everyone for this amazing journey. He stated, “I am very grateful for and proud of the 12 episodes we were allowed to make. And thank you so much to everyone who has watched it. I have had an obscenely lucky life. I am in awe of being able to have made a show and share it with you. Enjoy the end, Zach! (for now)”.

…I am very grateful for and proud of the 12 episodes we're were allowed to make. And thank you so much to everyone who has watched it… — Bo Burnham (@boburnham) June 25, 2013

MTV also made an official statement stating,

“We are huge fans of Bo Burnham and the entire creative and talented team behind Zach Stone Is Gonna Be Famous … After careful consideration of many factors, we have ultimately decided not to move forward with an additional season of the series. We wish Bo, the cast, and the entire production crew the very best”.

CAN WE BRING BACK ‘ZACH STONE IS GONNA BE FAMOUS’ FOR SEASON 2?

There is a petition that was launched to renew ‘Zach Stone Is Gonna Be Famous’ for another season on “Change.ORG”. The petition aims to bring the funniest and entertaining show back to our TV screens. If you want to see another season of ‘Zach Stone Is Gonna Be Famous’, then you can sign the petition and help them reach their desired goal.

Do you think ‘Zach Stone Is Gonna Be Famous’ should return for season 2?