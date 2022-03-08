Young Wallander Season 3: Release Date Update And More

The Netflix original, ‘Young Wallander’, has been renewed for season 3. Season 2 of ‘Young Wallander’ got aired on Netflix on 17 Feb 2022. The series has taken a progressive route for the last two seasons, with season 2 increasing the momentum and hype for the series. DKODING is here to fulfil all your curiosities about season 3 of ‘Young Wallander’.

What is ‘Young Wallander’ About?

The series revolves around a newly promoted young detective who has just completed his police officer drills and training. He got deployed to probe a hate crime that has initiated civil unrest in the country of Sweden.

‘Young Wallander’ is based on the legendary character, Kurt Wallander, created by a much-celebrated Swedish author of the crime/fiction genre, Henning Mankell.

It is not the first time that Henning Mankell’s iconic character got used to make a series, a Swedish drama series called ‘Wallander’ showcased Mankell’s works and ran from 2008 to 2016).

‘Young Wallander’ is a new rendition of Mankell’s popular character. The older show was received more positively by the audience than ‘Young Wallander’ as the latter has a rating of 6.8 out of 10 on IMDb. While some viewers have disliked the show due to its lack of in-depth research about characters and rigid storyline, some have also liked the show. Nonetheless, the show’s loyal fans are eagerly anticipating the third season.

Really enjoyed #YoungWallander S2. Gripping story and a more satisfying ending than S1. Love Swedish actor #AdamPalsson in the lead role. #Netflix pic.twitter.com/hbg5WAzs7y — Julie C (@jcja56) March 4, 2022

Who Will Star in the Season 3 of ‘Young Wallander’?

Season 3’s cast has yet to be announced by the show’s creators.

However, it has gotten confirmed that some of the cast will return for the third season of ‘Young Wallander’. Here are the actors’ names and the characters they might reprise in season 3. Kurt Wallander could be played again by Adam Pålsson. Superintendent Josef Hemberg could be played again by Richard Dillane. Frida Rask, played by Leanne Best, Mona, played by Ellise Chappell, and Reza Al-Rahman, played by Yasen Atour, could also return.

Charles Mnene played Bashir ‘Bash’, Jacob Collins-Levy played Karl-Axel Munck, Alan Emrys played Gustav Munck, Kiza Deen played Mariam, and Joanna Preston appeared as a female narrator of the show’s story.

When Will the Season 3 of ‘Young Wallander’ Air?

Season 2 of ‘Young Wallander’ ended with Kurt leaving his police job and moving in with Mona after getting defeated. Loyal fans of the series are waiting to see where the story goes from here in season 3.

There has been no official announcement from Netflix regarding the release date of the third season of ‘Young Wallander’. Season 3 might get released in late 2022, but this is just speculation. However, the release of ‘Young Wallander’ season 3 may get delayed as a result of the difficult circumstances created by the covid pandemic.

