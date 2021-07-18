Young Royals Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Everything You Need To Know

It’s the season of royalty. With ‘Bridgerton’ winning the big bucks for Netflix, next up is ‘Young Royals’. It amassed a cult following in its first season, and fans seem to be salivating for more. What’s the news on the second season?

‘Young Royals’ is the story of a young prince who gets sent to a boarding school. The young prince is torn between his gay relationship and his duty to the crown. As tensions escalate, season one ends with a cliffhanger, and the fans are begging for more. So, what’s up with our favourite prince Willhelm?

Highlights —

‘Young Royals’ Season 2 details

What will happen in season 2?

FAQs about the show

Season 2 Details

In season 1, we saw the drama unfold between Willhelm and Simon. The two young lovers who met in the boarding school were having a casual relationship when Willhelm’s cousin started his revenge mission. As CBR notes, August will play a significant role in season 2 as a recurring character and a villain to the young couple.

‘Young Royals’ Season 2 details have also revealed that Sara, Willhelm’s sister, will be returning for a regular role. Last seen developing a romance with August, she might play a crucial part in destroying her brother’s fortunes as the season moves forward.

Video Credits: ScreenPop

The biggest surprise in the season finale was that Willhelm and Simon hugged in front of the entire school. While the young prince was not ready to betray the crown just yet, he showed all his peers that he loved Simon and went the extra mile to keep the relationship alive.

While Netflix hasn’t released the ‘Young Royals’ Season 2 release date yet, there will be a second season. This season ended on a cliffhanger and left fans wondering about what will happen in the future.

The Future Up Ahead

Netflix’s ‘Young Royals’ has become critically acclaimed in the first season. Over 2500 users on “Rotten Tomatoes” have given it a 99% rating. “Common Sense Media” has described the show as “a teen drama that feels like it could be telling a true story”.

What will happen in Young Royals season 2?

The kids on the show are all young and of the age that they are in the front. This makes the show look very realistic, with teenagers being portrayed as their authentic selves. Star Edvin Ryding is also an accomplished singer, as seen by this Instagram clip of him performing with the cast in Sweden. As far as ‘Young Royals’ Season 2 details go, Edvin is returning, as are most of the main cast.

So, Sara and August will be returning too. The two villains have messed with the young prince’s life in the first season, causing him pain. August even ends up creating the first real feud between the prince and his family, creating controversy with the sex tape. With children being as vicious as they are, the next season will work towards the conflicts that this creates.

Will the school children help Willhelm in his quest for romance? There would also be an exploration of Simon, who indicated that he isn’t happy with being a secret romantic interest for the prince in the first season.

So, you must be burning with questions.

Quick FAQs about the show

1 /3

Who are the stars?

Edvin Ryding and Omar Rudberg play the young couple at the heart of the show. Edvin is 18 while Omar is 22, and the two portray Willhelm and Simon. Both are set to return for the next season, as far as we know about ‘Young Royals’ Season 2 details.

Video Credits: Netflix Nordic

2 /3

Should you watch it?

Young Royals’ has gained quite a following since its release. The show is highly rated, and people have praised the emotional depth and story writing in the show. This is a “must watch” for sure.

3 /3

What’s so special?

Unlike the other Netflix Originals, ‘Young Royals’ has cast young teenagers in the leading roles. So, teenagers look and behave their age more naturally. ‘Generations’ co-creator has praised the show for its inclusivity.