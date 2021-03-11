It Is Happening! Young Justice Is Coming With Season 4 On HBO Max: Read On To Know When

Hold on tight! Season 4 of ‘Young Justice’ will be here with us all very soon.

After the attention and ratings that season 3 of ‘Young Justice’ garnered, it doesn’t come much as a surprise that Warner Media is in the favour of the renewal of the series for season 4. Earlier, it was taken into consideration that season 4 will release on DC Universe instead of HBO Max. However, the production company must have found it to be much more fruitful to air the show on HBO Max.

Highlights —

‘Young Justice’ Season 4 confirmation on HBO Max

When can we expect the release of season 4?

What will be the storyline of season 4?

Is the release of ‘Young Justice’ Season 4 on HBO Max confirmed?

Season 4 of ‘Young Justice’ titled ‘Phantoms’ will officially air on HBO Max. In the DC Universe panel at San Diego Comic-Con held in 2019, the producers of the show officially announced the renewal of the series. Not just this, the executive producers Greg Weisman and Brandon Vietti, also confirmed that season 4 is already under production and will soon meet our TV screens.

‘Young Justice’ is coming with season 4 on HBO Max

Before this, season 3, ‘Young Justice: Outsiders’, released on DC Universe. However, the Warner Media came to a conclusion of moving season 4 to HBO max, perhaps to attract more subscribers to this new streaming service.

Related: Batman v Superman Is The Man Of Steel Sequel You Were Waiting For

When will season 4 release?

As of now, there is no official announcement being made about when we can expect the release of season 4. However, the DC universe has predicted that season 4 might air after the release of season 2 of ‘Doom Patrol’. This being said, keeping in mind the ongoing-pandemic, we can expect a certain amount of delay in the release of season 4.

What will happen in season 4?

Video Credits: Premiere Next

There is not much that we know about the storyline for season 4. However, at the Comic-con festival, executive producers Greg Weisman and Brandon Vietti gave us a few hints about what might unfold in season 4. In their conversation, they stated that the new season will revolve around the outsiders’ team. Along with this, the plotline about the battle of trafficking of metahuman teenagers in season 3 will be continued in season 4 as well. They further revealed that Lex Luthor would be the central character in the new season.

How excited are you for season 4? Let us know in the comments below.