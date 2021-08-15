Yellowstone spin-off cast brings Faith Hill and Tim McGraw together

The epitome of country music, Faith Hill and Tim McGraw star in the ‘Yellowstone’ spin-off series.

The husband and wife duo, Tim McGrew and Faith Hill will be seen together in the ‘Yellowstone’ spin-off series along with Sam Elliott. Just as you all are, we are all quite excited to see the prodigy of country music on our TV screens, playing the role of James and Margaret Dutton.

Highlights —

What is the ‘YellowStone’ about?

Tim McGrew and Faith Hill on working in ‘YellowStone’?

What is the plotline of ‘Yellowstone’?

What is the plotline of ‘Yellowstone’?

The story is set in the premise of 1883 and follows the life of one Dutton family as they embark on a voyage west through the Great Plains toward the last bastion of untamed America. The story is the reflection of a family fleeing poverty-stricken life in search of a better lifestyle in America’s land of dreams – Montana. According to TV Line, “Elliott is set to play Shea Brennan, a tough-as-nails, handsome cowboy with immense sadness in his past. He has the herculean task of guiding a group from Texas to Montana, and he does not suffer fools. McGraw and Hill will portray James and Margaret Dutton, the patriarch and matriarch of the Dutton family, respectively”.

Related: How Did The Yellowstone Season 3 Finale Go Down With Viewers?

Tim Mcgraw on landing this role

In a statement, Tim stated, “This is truly a dream job. Taylor has found a way of storytelling that brilliantly creates these epic dramas and family sagas with so much depth and creativity. The Duttons are tremendous characters, and it’s so thrilling to be able to bring them to life. As a kid growing up riding horses, you think about dream jobs like this, and I am just so excited to work with this amazing cast and crew”.

Video Credits: Country Cast

Faith Hill also said that it feels like an opportunity of a lifetime. She said that it is a dream to play such a strong female character and that she feels humbled and honoured to work with Taylor.

Sam Elliott on working with Taylor Sheridan

Video Credits: Paramount Network

“It all starts with the writing, and Taylor Sheridan is a brilliant writer”, said Elliott in a statement. “I think the western genre speaks clearly to both of us. The classic struggles of man against man, man against nature, and man against himself. It’s all there, in 1883, and I’m honoured to be a part of it.”

How excited are you for the ‘Yellowstone’ series? Let us know in the comments below.