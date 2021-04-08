Wu-Tang: An American Saga Season 2: Release Date update, Plot, And More

The Hulu show is set at the beginning of the 90s. It shows the creation of the rap group Wu-tang clan right on the peak of the crack and cocaine epidemic in New York City. The show is streaming on Hulu and was created by RZA, Wu-Tang member, and director Alex Tse.

‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’ aired its last episode on October 23, 2019. The show is in the form of a mini-series with only 10 episodes. Hulu announced that they renewed it for a second season in 2020 but they had to change plans a little due to covid.

RZA said in an interview with “Variety” that they had to change the production schedule and the release date, but that the results will be better. RZA said,

“My writers’ room is being run with Zoom. We have to make three rooms, but we have a great team, and a good thing is that usually when you’re doing a TV series, you kind’ve gotta play catch-up because your scripts are behind. We will be ahead”

Just like other shows and productions, ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’ is also suffering from the effects of Covid-19, but as long as the old members are involved in the production and the story is told the same way it was in season 1, fans do not have anything to worry about. RZA said that the show will be released by the end of 2021, but did not give an exact date.

As we all know, Wu-Tang clan has a lot of members, so it is a little complicated to keep them all in the show, but as far as we’ve heard, there will be no major changes. RZA is played by Ashton Sanders. Corey Woods, also known as Sha Raider, and Raekwon is played by Shameik Moore. Dennis Coles, also known as D-Love and Ghostface Killah is played by Siddiq Saunderson. David Brewster, known in the rap world as Dave East, plays Clifford Smith, which is also known as Shotgun and Method Man. Tj Atoms plays Russell Jones, also known as Ason Unique and Ol’Dirty Bastard. And the last one, Johnell Xavier Young plays Gary Grice, also known as The Genius or GZA.

There are many reasons why the ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’s’ plot is so interesting and captivating. First of all, the show tells the story of a group of friends that have to survive in NYC throughout the crack and cocaine epidemic in the early 90s. That environment was extremely toxic and how they united to overcome the danger in the streets and how they expressed themselves was really interesting. Not only the lyrics and the beats but how they added value to the whole hip-hop culture and ended up becoming a face of the youth community.

Video Credits: JAM tv

Another really interesting factor is the number of personalities and diverse musical talent they had in the group. Wu-Tang clan had 9 members. For a group with 9 members to be able to stick together and still make amazing music is really admirable. ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’ tells all of these stories in an exciting way.

Are you also excited for season 2? Do you think Covid-19 had a lot of influence on how the story of the group will be told? Put your opinion in the comments section below and let’s hope season 2 comes out being as fun and exciting as season 1!