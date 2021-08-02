Workin’ Moms Season 6: Release Date Update And More

A new season of ‘Workin’ Moms’ has just been dropped on Netflix and that has already made fans hungry for news about the renewal of season 6. Is ‘Workin’ Moms’ getting ready for a season 6? Here’s everything you need to know!

The Canadian comedy series, ‘Workin’ Moms’ made its debut on television for the CBC network in 2017. Netflix brought the show onboard its platform and soon after, it became a massive hit with the audience. Recently, Netflix dropped the fifth season of the series on the platform and it is already among the trending top 10. The raging popularity of ‘Workin’ Moms’ makes us wonder if a season 6 could be on the cards? Let’s find out1

Highlights —

‘Workin’ Moms’ Season 6 Plot

‘Workin’ Moms’ Season 6 Cast

‘Workin’ Moms’ Season 6 Release Date

‘Workin’ Moms’: Most Frequently Asked Questions

‘WORKIN’ MOMS’ SEASON 6 PLOT

Season 6 of ‘Workin’ Moms’ is inevitable and underworks as confirmed by the show’s creator and lead actor Catherine Reitman recently. ‘Workin’ Moms’ follows around a group of 30-something women in Toronto, who are working mothers navigating through life, motherhood, and career. This Canadian comedy has gained some serious ground among the audiences and critics alike ever since the show premiered in 2017. The fifth season of ‘Workin’ Moms’ is currently running on Netflix as one of the trending ones in the OTT’s top ten list.

‘Workin Moms’ Season 6 Confirmed? When Will The CBC Show Return With A New Season?

Season 5 of the show ended on a cliff-hanger, which obviously hints at a possible season 6 besides the fact that the show creator has already confirmed one. The final episode of the last season demonstrated fresh complications in the way of Anne as she tried to publish her book on parenting. Moreover, there’s been a slight disagreement between Kate and Sloane, while we also realise that Kate and Nathan’s relationship is going to hit the rock in the future. Understandably, every character on ‘Workin’ Moms’ seems to have quite a lot on their plate for season 6. The upcoming season would most definitely be picking up the story from where it had left off. So, we will probably see the season 6 plot developing on the story route taken by the plot of season 5.

‘WORKIN’ MOMS’ SEASON 6 CAST

There has been no sign yet that points at the main cast members not returning for season 6. That means Catherine Reitman is going to return as Kate Foster. Dani Kind would reprise her role as Anne Carlson while Juno Rinaldi comes back as Frankie Coyne. Jessalyn Wanlim would take her role back as Jenney Matthew and Katherine Barrell would return to play Alicia Rutherford. Besides these ladies, Philip Sternberg would undoubtedly come back as Nathan Foster and Sarah McVie will come back as Valerie. Ryan Belleville, Peter Keleghan, Nikki Duval, Dennis Andres, Sadie Munroe, Kevin Vidal, Nelu Handa and Olunkie Adeliyi could also be expected to be seen on season 6 of ‘Workin’ Moms’.

Video Credits: Series Studio

The new season would definitely bring about new challenges for the working moms in the Catherine Reitman created the show. Reitman has spoken about extremely relevant social and mental health issues into the show drawn seamlessly into the comedy structure. According to Reitman, the concept of the show had come up to her as a result of her postpartum depression. She said, “While I understood the tasks that were required of me, I no longer had any sense of self. I felt painfully alone and yet surrounded by people and responsibilities. It wasn’t until my husband, Philip, urged me to write about my experiences that I began to see the light. By fleshing out my sadness, exposing the strange and funny angles to it, I began to recognise the ‘me’ that I was prior to having my son”.

‘WORKIN’ MOMS’ SEASON 6 RELEASE DATE

Doesn’t 2021 feel brighter already?!Season 5 premieres February 16th on @cbc and @cbcgem! Now I’ll dance in the street to THAT. pic.twitter.com/1kns89HkfT — Workin' Moms (@WorkinMoms) January 4, 2021

‘Workin’ Moms’ has been officially renewed by CBC as Catherine Reitman had dropped the news recently. The upcoming season is under works as the announcement read. Moreover, the announcement on the official Instagram page for the show stated that the show would be coming sometime this winter. The announcement read, “AHHHH! FINALLY! SEASON 6 IS COMING THIS WINTER TO @CBC AND @CBCGEM!”

Going by this, season 6 of ‘Workin’ Moms’ could premier as early as late winter this year or early winter in the next year. It will be sooner than you know it!

‘WORKIN’ MOMS’: MOST FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

1 /3

How many seasons does ‘Workin’ Moms’ have?

There are five seasons for ‘Workin’ Moms’ so far and season 6 is on the way.

2 /3

How many episodes are there for ‘Workin’ Moms’?

The first three seasons had thirteen episodes each, while the fourth and fifth seasons had eight and ten episodes respectively.

3 /3

Is ‘Workin’ Moms’ based on the life of Catherine Reitman?

Catherine Reitman began developing the story for the show while trying to deal with postpartum depression. While there are certainly pointers taken from her own experience, the show is mostly fictional.

Have you watched season 5 of ‘Workin’ Moms’? Let us know in the comments below!