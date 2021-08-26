Will We See Season 4 Of Roswell, New Mexico?

Will we see season four of ‘Roswell, New Mexico’?

We know that you are probably dying out of the mystery of knowing whether or not ‘Roswell, New Mexico’ will be returning to our TV screens for season 4. After all, the alien storyline of the series had the fans demanding more. Now, that season 3 just aired, we just want to know if we will get to see more of Liz and Max? Or will this be the end of the series?

What is ‘Roswell, New Mexico’ about?

Will there be season four?

WHAT IS THE PLOTLINE OF ‘ROSWELL, NEW MEXICO‘?

Roswell, New Mexico is an American science fiction drama television series created by Carina Adly Mackenzie for The CW that premiered on January 15, 2019, as a midseason entry during the 2018–2019 television season. It is named after the city of Roswell, New Mexico and is the second television adaptation of Melinda Metz’s Roswell High book series.

Is ‘Roswell, New Mexico’ renewed for Season 4 at The CW?

When the daughter of undocumented immigrants returns to her hometown of Roswell, New Mexico, she discovers that her adolescent crush is an alien who has kept his extraterrestrial powers hidden his entire life. As the two reconcile, she guards his secret, but when a horrific attack indicates a larger alien presence on Earth, fear and anger politics threaten to reveal him.

WILL THERE BE ‘ROSWELL, NEW MEXICO’ SEASON 4?

Yes, ‘Roswell, New Mexico is renewed for season 4 and we cannot be more excited. The series is most likely to air between September this year or August 2022.

To announce this good news, Mark Pedowitz, chairman and CEO of the CW network said, “Though we’re just a few weeks into the new season, we wanted to get a strategic head start on next season with these early renewals, which allows our production teams to start laying out story arcs and hiring staff, and at the same time, continues to provide us with a strong, stable schedule to build on for next season.”

