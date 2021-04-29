Will Ryan Phillippe Be Back On Big Sky?

ABC premiered ‘Big Sky’ and promoted Ryan Phillippe, playing a major role in the show, for two months before the series came out. He plays the role of Private Detective Cody Hoyt, already starting the show with a lot of excitement and a tough investigation to solve!

‘Big Sky’ is an action drama show created by David E. Kelley. ABC started airing it on November 17, 2020. The show tells the story of detectives Cassie Dewell and Cody Hoyt that start working together to solve the case of two sisters who went missing in the state of Montana. As the investigation evolves, they discover that more people are also missing and that they have to rush in order to get all of the missing people back.

Fan were looking forward to Ryan Phillippe playing the role of Cody Hoyt, especially with him being so into finding the two sisters who went missing. ABC made the right move by having him play such an exciting and interesting character.

Cody gets sucked into the crime at a deeper level because one of the girls who were kidnapped, Danielle Sullivan, played by Natalie Alyn Lind, is Cody’s son’s girlfriend. Cody ends up calling his fellow officer Rick Legarski, played by John Carroll Lynch, who tells him that more people were kidnapped, not only the two sisters. And that is when the surprise came!

Fans did not feel very happy with the end of the premiere. By the end of Cody and Rick’s encounter, Rick shoots Cody in the head because he has too much information about the case. Yes, Cody dies by the end of the first episode. ABC built him as a great character in the show but ends up killing him right in the first episode.

It left fans very frustrated because Ryan Phillippe came as a strong part of the show’s narrative. It was being said on social media that Cody was the main reason why people were watching the show, but the writers had a different story to tell and did not seem to care about how the fans would feel about it.

It is safe to say that he won’t be back. Not in the chronological order of the show. But Ryan Phillippe told “Entertainment Weekly” that he is not totally out of the show. Phillippe said, “It’s not as if I vanished completely and totally from the series. There’s the ghost of Cody or flashbacks, that type of thing. You still get a sense of him”.

Ryan Phillippe’s answer did not seem the most honest one. Do you believe fans will get over him as the show goes on or will ABC have to keep putting him back in the story?