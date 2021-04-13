Will It Be A Sequel Or A Season 6 For The Bureau: Find out now

After five successful seasons, will ‘The Bureau’ return for a sixth season or not? Let’s find out the future of the French espionage drama.

The popular French espionage drama, ‘The Bureau’, released its first season in 2016. Despite an average first season, the show created a buzz for its complexity, political intrigues, amazing characters, and suspense. ‘The Bureau’ is one of the most critically acclaimed international drama series in the last ten years, that has been sold to more than 112 territories. ‘The Bureau’ has also become a brand in France, where it has inspired the creation of an interactive experience at the science museum Cite des Sciences et de l’Industrie in Paris. It has also inspired a podcast titled ‘Espion, Une Vie sous Légende’.

The show revolves around Guillaume ‘Malotru’ Debailly played by Mathieu Kassovitz, who returns to Paris after six years of working as an undercover agent in Syria. He struggles to adjust to normal life and reconnect with his daughter Prune (Alba Gaïa Bellugi). But he soon finds out that his grown-up daughter is having an affair with a married professor called Nadia El Mansour (Zineb Triki). Malotru starts to lead a dual life again. It soon becomes clear that it is a hidden political mission.

The show is popularly known to be the perfect blend of the ‘Homeland‘ series with a slight resemblance of the 96’ ‘Mission Impossible’. New York Times TV critic has rated ‘The Bureau’ number three in his international top 30 series of the decade. ‘The Bureau’ focusses around operatives that are tasked with identifying potential sources of intelligence. They operate under a hidden identity alongside their real life.

‘The Bureau’ Season 5 ending explained

Season 5 of ‘The Bureau’ released on 6th April 2020. Its final tenth episode was released on the 5th of May, 2020. Creator Eric Rochant is behind the direction of the successful five seasons. But he did not direct its final two episodes. They were directed by award-winning director Jacques Audiard. Avid fans of the show were shocked by the twisted finale. After the ending of season 5, fans have been requesting the comeback of Moltru on season 6 of ‘The Bureau’.

In an interview with “The New York Times”, Eric Rochant, director and the creator of the first five seasons of ‘The Bureau’, talked about the climax ending.

“I wanted to finish in a non-sentimental manner and not make it about me or my relationship to the series. So the best was to entrust the end to someone who’d be detached from it and would want to explore new sides of the story or the characters, someone with powerful poetry like Audiard.”

He further added how, ironically enough, Audiard shot the most sentimental episodes of the entire series, with a heavy focus on the familiar and romantic attachments.

Season 6 of ‘The Bureau’

In October, a masterclass at the Cannes Séries festival was attended by Eric Rochant. During the occasion, Rochant accepted that season 6 of ‘The Bureau’ is highly unlikely. However, he also mentioned that a ‘The Bureau’ reboot or spin-off was being written with the same spirit, philosophy, and its characters. This means that Guillaume ‘Malotru’ Debailly, played by Mathieu Kassovitz, would be there along with the other protagonists of the series that will revolve around the work of DGSE agents.

He said:

“It won’t be a ‘Bureau of Legends’ Season 6, I don’t believe. It’s rather close to the spin-off or the reboot. There will be a new serial proposal that will be in the spirit and philosophy of the Legends office, with characters from Legends office very probably. It is being written.”

However, Eric Rochant will not be in charge of this reboot. He announced that he already has a director in mind for the strong universe. And it will not be Jacques Audiard who directed the last two episodes of ‘The Bureau’ Season 5. The director has declined the invitation to direct the reboot series of ‘The Bureau’.

You can watch all seasons of ‘The Bureau’ on Amazon Prime.

