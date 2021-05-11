Will Elementary Be Renewed For A Season 8?

While fans are expecting the renewal of ‘Elementary’ for season 8, it might not see the light of the day, and here is why!

Elementary is a U.S. procedural crime-mystery drama that aired on CBS. The show premiered on September 27, 2012. Created by Robert Doherty, the series is based on the work of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, who gave the world one of the most memorable detectives, Sherlock Holmes. In reality, the name of the show is taken from the famous phrase that Sherlock keeps telling his friend and sidekick, Doctor Watson, “something is Elementary”.

‘Elementary’ Season 8 will be its final season

Why ‘Elementary’ Season 8 won’t happen?

‘Elementary’ Season 8 will be its final season

Season 7 of ‘Elementary’ aired on CBS from May 23, 2019, to August 15, 2019. There is bad news for fans in terms of the upcoming season. The cancellation of the show was announced in late 2018. In the statements made to “Deadline” at the time, it appeared that the decision to stop producing ‘Elementary’ Season 8 had been mutually agreed upon by the creators of the show and CBS network.

‘Elementary’ Season 8 will be its final season

Kelly Kahl, president of CBS Entertainment, said the show was a “good” fit for the network. However, after considering the creative and business aspects of making ‘Elementary’ Season 8, the decision was made. By ending the show in its seventh season, executive producer Carl Beverly believes the vision of series creator Rob Doherty has already been realised.

Meanwhile, the same publication claimed that Liu and Miller’s contracts were taken into account when season 8 of ‘Elementary’ was cancelled. According to “Deadline”, the leading actors’ contracts were set to expire around the same time as the story’s conclusion, so there was little reason to renew the show.

Why ‘Elementary’ Season 8 won’t happen?

In terms of ratings and viewership, the show’s final season had its ups and downs. According to TV Series Finale, the last 13 episodes averaged a 0.41 rating in the 18-49 demographic, with 3.115 million viewers watching live and on DVR. Season 6 averaged a 0.48 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.786 million viewers, which are significantly lower numbers.

‘Elementary’ is one of Sherlock Holmes’ best TV adaptations to date, managing to retain the essence of the main character as well as some of his darkest traits, Maintaining an average audience of more than three million viewers could have been enough for CBS to keep the show going. But it’s actually a positive thing for CBS and the show’s creators to have the fans bid farewell to the show while the show’s ratings remain stable.

While this is disappointing news, fans should not give up hope completely. For the time being, all we can do is hope that ‘Elementary’ Season 8 will happen someday.