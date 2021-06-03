Who Killed Sara? Season 3: Everything You Need To Know

Netflix’s Spanish mystery thriller ‘Who Killed Sara?’ ended its second season with a major cliff-hanger. And now begins the desperate wait for the third season of the mystery drama that has gotten the people around the world on their toes.

The sophomore season of Netflix‘s mystery drama ‘Who Killed Sara?’ released in early May 2021. The show’s fan-following has been rising since the release of its first season. And a big legion of the fans of the series is already questioning – what’s gonna happen to the series after an exciting second season. And hence, the anxiety regarding the third season is already very high. And what’s worse, the writers decided to end the second season with a cliffhanger.

While it will be difficult to mention the cliffhanger without spoiling the series for the ones who have yet to watch it, we will just say that it will blow you away. So, is there a confirmed report on whether the fans will be able to binge on a third season anytime soon? Sadly, not yet.

‘Who Killed Sara?’ is a high octane mystery drama on the surface, but on a deeper level, it seems more like a human drama. The story follows Alex, who has just come out of prison after serving 18 years for murdering his sister. But he was innocent of the crime and now he is on a mission to not only clear the name from the heinous crime, but also to avenge his sister by finding the real culprit. The Spanish series follows a no-nonsense approach to the proceedings and is very tightly written and edited.

‘Who Killed Sara?’ Season 3: Everything We Know

Alex’s search leads him to the Lazcano family, where Alex gets entangled further in the mystery and finds a whole new world. The series takes two seasons for Alex to find the connection between his sister Sara and the crime family. After some interesting bits pop up and the fans thought that they were closer to solving the mystery, the big revelation at the end of the second season slams them on their heads. Things change drastically. And the third season will hopefully answer some questions that have baffled the fans.

‘Who Killed Sara’ is a hugely popular Spanish series on Netflix

What further elevates the series to another level is its exquisite cast full of some really talented actors. Whether it’s Manolo Cardona, who plays Alex or Alejandro Nones, who plays Rodolfo Lazcano, everyone is at the top of their game. Sara, played by Ximena Lamadrid, appears only in the flashbacks, but she performs her role with a charming vulnerability. Hence, apart from the writing and the pacing, it is the performances in this series that really stands out.

The series premiered on Netflix in March 2021 and the second season followed quickly in May. The series became an instant hit and was watched by at least 55 million viewers in the first month of its release. Thus, it became Netflix’s most-watched non-English series along with ‘Money Heist‘.

So far there has been no official confirmation regarding the release of the third season. However, given the huge success, the series has achieved in a short period of time, it is almost certain that the official announcement will be made by Netflix soon. And as it’s a mystery series, Netflix may also try to become true to the series’ nature and keep it under the wraps until a trailer drops. Now that would be really ruthless, but really cool as well.

About the cast, given the direction the story has taken in the final episodes of the second season, we can assume that most of the cast will be returning. Additionally, there is also a chance that a few more actors will be joining the cast of the series when some new characters are introduced.

And we aren’t sure about the number of episodes per season, but we can guess that it can be around 8-10 as is the norm for the Netflix originals. The first season of ‘Who Killed Sara?’ had 10 episodes while the second season had 8.

While we don’t know for sure whether the third season of the series will be dropping in 2022, we assume that the time gap between two seasons of a mystery thriller must not be more than a year. So, a summer 2022 release is our best guess.

Tell us in the comments your thoughts of the season finale of the second season of ‘Who Killed Sara’? Also tell us who, according to you is the real culprit.