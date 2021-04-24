What’s Stopping The Renewal Of Fate: The Winx Saga Season 2?

Is ‘Fate: The Winx Saga’ getting a season 2? Get to know all the latest details on the Nickelodeon adaptation below!

Created by Brian Young, ‘Fate: The Winx Saga’ is currently among the top ten series to stream on Netflix all over the world. After its release on 22nd January 2021, it held the number one spot in the U.S. The teen drama series is based on Nickelodeon’s Winx Club cartoon. Netflix’s ‘Fate: The Winx Saga’ revolves around Bloom (Abigail Cowen), who was raised as a normal human baby. She was completely unaware of her own magical powers for a really long time. Bloom later shifted to Alfea to help her learn more about her powers and how she can control them.

HIGHLIGHTS —

‘Fate: The Winx Saga’ 2 release updates

The plot of ‘Fate: The Winx Saga’ Season 2

Who will we see in ‘Fate: The Winx Saga’ Season 2?

The teen drama series just premiered on Netflix just a few days ago. Hence, you will have to wait for some more time for Netflix to announce its future. The ‘Fate: The Winx Saga’ was a major success. Since it held the number first position in the U.S for a significant time, you can expect a season 2 announcement soon.

The plot of ‘Fate: The Winx Saga’ Season 2

The plot of ‘Fate: The Winx Saga’ Season 2

The first season of ‘Fate: The Winx Saga’ saw Alfea’s headmistress Farah Dowling (Eve Best) being brutally murdered by her rival and former headmistress Rosalind (Lesley Sharp). Before being Dowling, Rosalind explains who the monster Burned Ones are and how they are connected to Bloom. She talks about a legend who is a thousand years old. That is exactly how old the Burned Ones are. They were soldiers from an ancient war. The legend is about the magic used against them. It created them. It is powerful and is primal. Before killing Farah Dowling, she revealed that the Dragon Flame burns inside their changeling friend. She also ends up taking control of the school with the help of the Queen of Solaria and her army.

Related: This Is What Steve Carell Said About Rebooting The Office

Bloom (Abigail Cowen) unlocks a new level of her fairy powers. She finally gains her fairy wings and defeats the army of Burned Ones. Bloom confesses to her parents that she is a fairy that was switched at birth with their human baby. Despite that, they accept and love her like before. The Queen (Kate Fleetwood) also reveals that Sky’s father, Andreas, has secretly been alive all these years, hiding and raising Beatrix, Rosalind’s dangerous teenage henchwoman.

Season 1 of ‘Fate: The Winx Saga’ left us with many questions. Who are Bloom’s real fairy parents? Will Dowling be brought back from the dead? Will she take revenge from Rosalind? Was Beatrix lying about being from Aster Dell? Is she a blood witch? A possible season two in the future will help solve all these questions.

Who will we see in ‘Fate: The Winx Saga’ Season 2?

In an interview with “TheWrap”, Abigail Cowen talked about how some of the popular Winx Club members will make an appearance in season 2 of ‘Fate: The Winx Saga’. She mentioned that if they get a second season, Flora’s character would be brought in the show which is part of the original cartoons. In ‘Fate: The Winx Saga’, Flora and Tecna were replaced by a new character, the earth fairy Terra. Brian Young explained that it was a cousin of Flora.

She added:

“I am not a part of the casting process, but I do think, if the series does go to a second season, I think hopefully these concerns are something that can be addressed because I do think diversity both in front of and behind the camera is vital and much-needed throughout the industry and internationally. So, I think it is important that we are having these conversations.”

Apart from Flora, we can expect Abigail Cowen as Bloom, Hannah van der Westhuysen as Stella, Eliot Salt as Terra, Elisa Applebaum as Musa, and Precious Mustapha as Aisha to return. We could also see Sky (Danny Griffin), Riven (Freddie Thorp), Dane (Theo Graham), Saul Silva (Robert James-Collier), and Professor Harvey (Alex Macqueen) return on the season 2 of ‘Fate: The Winx Saga’. Though Eve Best as Farah Dowling may not return as she was killed in season 1.

Are you excited for the upcoming season? Let us know in the comments section below!