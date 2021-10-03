Why ‘What We Do in the Shadows’ is failing to extend its runtime from 30 minutes to one hour

‘What we do in the shadows’ is the silliest and funniest show on television. With such lofty aspirations, the 30-minute timing seems to be restrictive. However, the makers contend that they want to keep making a half-hour show instead of an hour-long one.

During the ‘What We Do in the Shadows’ runtime, people have become huge fans of the show. The story about vampires coming together and figuring out the modern world has become one of the funniest shows on television today. Of course, the success is owed to Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clement, both expert comedy writers.

Highlights –

‘What We do in the Shadows’ shows achievements

Plotline

Runtime stories

THE ACHIEVEMENTS

The “Hollywood Critics Association” and the “Casting Society of America” have awarded the series the best comedy. The series also stands at the top of “Rotten Tomatoes”, with a 100% rating in the third season. The series extracts its charm from being silly. The premise of three immortal beings figuring out the ordinary digital world is funny enough.

But, for the actors, the scripts become improvised. They start with given dialogues, but they soon pull in their jokes and give the show a new twist. The story also lends credence to the idea. With the four vampires armed with different personalities, the story offers many avenues for people to grow.

Video Credits: World Of Taika

“Vulture” has described the show as the best comedy show on television comparing it to contemporaries like ‘Tuca & Bertie’, and ‘Superstore’. Talking about the show, “Indiewire” said, “Few shows make it feel like anything can happen, yet ‘What We Do in the Shadows’ just keeps opening doors to fascinating new personal voyages and inventive world-building”.

Also, in the recent season, the show delves into tragedy, talking about Guillermo, a familiar’s lineage. The show’s silliness is backed by intelligent character-driven writing, giving the actors their chance to mould the vampires into different types of people. Throughout the seasons, the other vampires turn to new gags, with the makers claiming that it is a tragedy that they have to cut most of the jokes out.

PLOTLINE

‘What we do in the shadows’ runtime hasn’t affected the show though. The makers have insisted on creating a consistent comedic output with their works, and they manage to do it well. The story revolves around four vampires Nandor, Laszlo, Nadja, and Colin Robinson. Nandor is the eldest, a calm and often clueless immortal who navigates life with difficulty. He is also an extremely efficient warrior and killer. Laszlo stands in direct contrast. The vampire is perpetually horny and carries his charm on his head.

Why ‘What We Do in the Shadows’ is failing to extend its runtime from 30 minutes to one hour

Nadja is a woman on a mission, often bursting in straight anger at different series points. At one point in the show, Nadja starts punching holes into the wall to find a necklace. Colin Robinson is an energy vampire who can drain the energy of the immortals and lives in the basement. His very existence is a gag about the office colleague who drains all the energy from the people around him.

Over the three seasons, the vampires have got into terrible situations. They are monsters, yes, but the series takes a slice of their life and their failures to match up to the expectations of the natural world and works with it.

But, if they’re leaving good jokes behind. Why isn’t the ‘What We Do in Shadows’ runtime extension on the cards?

RUNTIME EXTENSION

While the actors often put in so many jokes that the episodes could quickly go on for 55 minutes without losing any of the essences, ‘What we do in shadows’ runtime extension won’t be there. The primary cause is that Paul Simms, the show’s producer who has a history of fabulous comedies behind him, is antsy about increasing the runtime. A tight production timeline is better than having something that bores the watcher. And with his veteran sensibilities, he might be right too. However, this means fans will miss a good part of the jokes made on the sets.

Video Credits: PremiereScene

‘What we do in the shadows’ runtime carries a heavy burden. The 23-minute show packs in comedy gold week after week into the runtime and manages to keep it up by cutting through various jokes that have been written during the show’s production stages. However, the producer is firm on keeping up with the current runtime to maintain the tight writing.