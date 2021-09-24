Westworld Season 4 Release Date Confirmation?

The sci-fi series ‘Westworld’ has been enthralling viewers for years. With season 4 on the slate, what is next for the hosts and humans in the futuristic amusement park?

‘Westworld’ deals with a sci-fi future where humans get to go to an amusement park to deal with all their desires. However, over the three seasons of the HBO show, people have realized that their fantasies have turned into a nightmare. With the host robots turning into murderers and terrorists, what’s up for the main characters in ‘Westword’ Season 4?

Highlights —

What happened earlier?

What can fans expect from the story?

FAQs about the show

The Story

Creating human replicas never ends well. Humans see this near the end of season 1 as they realize that the hosts in their amusement park – Westworld – are gaining consciousness. The main characters are Dr. Ford, who created the hosts. Dolores, a host robot who plans to take over humanity, Arnold, a co-creator with Dr. Ford, makes a host, Bernard.

Bernard, who realizes his new reality in the first season, helps the robots in the park escape from the humans. The humans in the park indulge in fantasies. They commit violent acts and sexual acts against the hosts, who are silent spectators to their desires. As a bug program allows the robots to start feeling things and they begin to understand their condition, they start revolting. Dolores leads this revolt.

Video Credits: HaxDogma

Season 2 starts with Dolores advancing the revolution further. Some humans act as allies and help hosts escape. The robots, in turn, kill the guests who had enslaved them in the park. The action escalates as Bernard deals with his identity and hosts try to save themselves in front of a corporation trying to kill them.

Related: Latest Update On Dolores! Will She Return For Westworld Season 4?

Season 3 is when Dolores starts her plan to take over the world. The season finale deals with her taking down Rehoboam, an advanced warning system that had detected the threat against humanity. The shocking season finale saw her sacrifice herself to get rid of the quantum computer.

What’s next?

Season 3 introduced fans of the show to different parks that the humans have run through 2052. Shogun world, Park 5, and other places all hold secrets of their own. They follow different cultures for optimum amusement experience for the guest. Park 5 is also created as a training centre for the American military.

What can fans expect from the Westworld Season 4?

Even though Dolores and her fellow hosts manage to escape into Los Angeles and start to get their plan in motion, something is left in the lurch when Dolores dies at the end of season 3.

The showrunners have said earlier that the series deals with human behaviour as well as killer robots. More of these themes will be explored in season 4 as the host resistance has to deal with the loss of their leader.

Related: Luke Hemsworth’s Arm Injury Made Way For This Iconic Fight Scene In Westworld

The ‘Westworld’ Season 4 premiere will also deal with Caleb, a war veteran who has only now regained free will. The American government worked on conditioning him and changing his personality. However, with rehoboam now gone, he has free will, and he might play a more significant role in the future, maybe even serving as a leader of the hosts.

Video Credits: Think Story

Another interesting character is the Man in Black, a hunter who has hunted hosts through the first three seasons but was killed in the season finale. Now, as a host himself, he will play a large part in the next season.

FAQs:

1 /4

When is the next season releasing?

HBO has announced that there will be a season 4, but they haven’t given a definite date. Given the usual timeline, the ‘Wesworld’ Season 4 2022 premiere is likely.

2 /4

Who is returning?

Most of the main cast will be returning as regular characters. Evan Rachel Wood’s Dolores might not return immediately, but, with a show that deftly deals with doubles, her return is on the cards.

Video Credits: Heavy Spoilers

3 /4

What to watch out for?

The other parks introduced in the latest season will play a large part in ‘Westworld’ Season 4 2022. Though the show’s setting is now Los Angeles, these parks still have many hosts, and they might play a big part in the revolt.

4 /4

Are there any new characters?

There has been no confirmation of new actors joining the cast, but the story is still breaking, and cast updates should be out soon.

‘Westworld’ Season 3 barreled into Los Angeles. Now, with Dolores dead and the story moving into a full-on revolution, the ‘Westworld’ Season 4 premiere will only get bloodier. Can the killer robots take over the human world? Will they have to reckon with their own space in the world in the future?