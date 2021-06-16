‘We Are Lady Parts’: Everything you need to know about season 2

Is ‘We Are Lady Parts’ being renewed for season 2? Let’s find out.

This is one of the TV shows that represent the challenges faced by Muslim women and gives it a unique storyline by making sure to ditch the stereotypes. Each and every character of the show has its own personality, with a hint of relatability embodied in them. The storyline deals with insecurities, love, family issues, and everything we face in real life. With such a promising season 1, it was somehow predicted that fans would be waiting for the announcement of season 2. If you want to know the same, keep scrolling to find out more.

WHAT IS THE PLOTLINE OF ‘WE ARE LADY PARTS’?

A British sitcom, ‘We Are Lady Parts’ is written and helmed by Nida Manzoor. The story revolves around an all-punk band of Muslim women in the UK who are inspired by the rich culture of London. As their band grows, problems in their friendship, relationship, and issues related to cultural differences become inevitable to escape. The show stars Anjana Vasan, Sarah Kameela, Juliette Motamed, Faith Omole, and Lucie Shorthouse amongst many others in the lead role.

WILL ‘WE ARE LASY PARTS’ RETURN FOR SEASON 2?

As of now, there is no news about whether the show is being renewed for another season. However, this doesn’t mean that season 2 will not happen, as nowhere it was said that ‘We Are Lady Parts’ is a mini-series. Also, the show ended on a hopeful note, which does open doors to another incredible season.

SARAH KAMEELA IMPEY ON THE TAKING SHOW ON ANOTHER LEVEL

If season 2 doesn’t happen, then it looks like the cast of the show has some other plans. In an interview with “Guardian”, Sarah Kameela opened up about her dream. She said, “I’d love to get artist passes to all the festivals as Lady Parts, and just walk around”. On this, Faith Omole added, “My dream is to hear a Lady Parts song in the background when I’m in the shopping centre”.

REVIEWS OF ‘WE ARE LADY PARTS’

From being labelled “meaningful” to “endearingly vulnerable”, ‘We Are The Lady Parts’ has captivated the hearts of the critics. Bill Goodykoontz from “Arizona Republic” said, “You never get the impression that Manzoor is trying to make a grand statement. Yet through her writing and direction, and the impressive performances, she does just that. We Are Lady Parts is meaningful. It’s also a lot of fun”. On the other hand, Roxana Hadadi from “Slate” couldn’t stop praising Manzoor’s direction. She said, “American TV and film has never been as bold, or as thorough, in its depiction of Muslim women as Manzoor’s half-hour comedy”.

What did you think of ‘We Are Lady Parts’? Leave your opinion in the comments below.