Is Wayne Season 2 Finally Releasing? Here’s What You Need To Know

Will prime video bring back the dark comedy series? Let’s find out

It was last year when the action-comedy series was picked up by Amazon-prime. The creators of the show then felt that they should give some time for season 1 to become popular amongst the audience before they launch season 2. However, now the fans are going crazy over the show, and have kept their fingers crossed in hopes for season 2. So, will Amazon Prime listen to fans’ demand?

What is the show about?

Will there be ‘Wayne’ Season 2?

What is the plotline of the show?

This action-comedy show revolves around the life of a teenage boy (Mark McKenna). After the untimely death of his father, he, along with his pal (Ciara Bravo), embarks on a journey to find his father’s stolen ‘79 Trans Am’.

Is ‘Wayne’ coming with season 2?

Well, our hopes are certainly high as the show has moved to Amazon Prime. However, as of now, there is no confirmation about the possible renewal of the show. Nevertheless, the question of season 2 is still on board. In fact, the showrunner, Simmons has told “Screen Rant” that he is ready with the script for season 2. And, if Prime decides to renew the series, it would release within the span of a few months.

Why did ‘Wayne’ move to Amazon Prime?

It was in 2019 when Youtube decided to back off from investing in high budget movies and TV shows. After Yotube’s announcement, there were many rumours surrounding the cancellation of ‘Wayne’. One of the writers of the show, Rhett Reese, took her fans to Twitter and shared.

“This is a hard pill to swallow. ‘Wayne’ wasn’t cancelled, per se. Rather, its network was cancelled. The series scored 100 percent on Rotten Tomatoes and an 8.5 on IMDB (the highest respective scores of our career). Its pilot has 27 million views.”

But thankfully, the show didn’t get cancelled, instead, it was picked up by Amazon Prime.

1/3 This is a hard pill to swallow. 'Wayne' wasn't canceled, per se. Rather, its network was canceled. The series scored 100 percent on Rotten Tomatoes and an 8.5 on IMDB (the highest respective scores of our career). Its pilot has 27 million views.https://t.co/YOwLyb0cl1 — Rhett Reese (@RhettReese) August 17, 2019

What did the show’s creator have to say about season 2?

In a conversation with “Inverse”,

Shawn Simmons said, “Oh, I already have a story. I already have Wayne’s story. I already have Del’s story. I know where everything’s going”.

Ciara Bravo, who portrays the character of Del, also spoke about the script of the show. She said that she loved how she could relate to all the characters in the script. She further said that Del’s character is very much like her late grandmother, who did not care much about anyone else’s opinion.

Are you as excited as we are for ‘Wayne’ Season 2? Let us know in the comments below.