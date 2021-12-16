How To Watch Sex And The City And Just Like That Reboot From Any Part Of The World

‘And Just Like That…’ the sequel series to the original ‘Sex and the City’ recently began airing. Showing our favourite New Yorkers in their 50s, the series is highly awaited across the globe. But where can one exactly stream it?

‘Sex and the City‘ isn’t just a title anymore, it has become a brand. From the successful series that began airing in the late 1990s, until the mid-2000s, it became a cult classic. The iconic series featured four New York City women who remain good friends with each other, despite the ever-changing dynamics between them. The series focused on their sex lives and their conflicting personalities and, needless to say, the majority of women across an entire generation felt a connection with those women and their shenanigans. The 2008 film with the same title somehow followed the same route and became yet another success. Years after the original series finale aired, the sequel series ‘And Just Like That…’ premiered in late 2021. Fans have been clamouring to know where can they view the next chapter of the iconic series.

For the majority of the world, HBO Max is the platform where they can view the series. HBO Max premiered the first two episodes on their platform on December 9, 2021. The show’s remaining 8 episodes are going to air every Thursday. Hence, HBO Max somehow owns the exclusive streaming rights.

In the UK, however, one can view the new episodes on Sky Comedy and NOW, along with HBO Max. Meanwhile, Australians can watch the series on Binge. Hence, the makers have made sure that the entire world gets to see the highly awaited revival of the modern classic series. In India, the audience can watch the series on HBO Max.

You would need to buy an HBO Max subscription to watch the series if you haven’t already. But in case you want a free trial of the newly established streaming platform, you might need to go through Hulu. Hulu provides a unique service to its users, where the offer is to get a seven day free trial of HBO Max to decide whether they want the HBO subscription or not.

On HBO Max, you can watch ‘Sex and the City’ and ‘And Just Like That…’ via browser or the mobile application. If your memories of the series have become hazier and you want to view the earlier seasons of ‘Sex and the City’ before diving into the new season, you can view the previous 6 seasons on HBO Max as well. It is recommended as ‘And Just Like That…’ basically picks up from where the previous season ended.

The fans also speculated about the cast of the revival series and wondered how different would it be compared to the original series. Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis will make their return to the screens among the ‘troublesome four’ from the original series. Kim Cattrall, who played Samantha Jones in the series, has publicly bid her farewell to the series. Hence, we are left with a trio of our favourite characters. They are in their 50s now and in the fast-changing world around them, how would they deal with the stuff, which was easier when they were in their 30s, is the central plot. The trailer of the series was dropped on November 30, and a lot of other familiar faces were noticed, such as Chris Noth, Bridget Moynahan and late Willie Garson.

‘Sex and the City’ has remained in western pop culture since the late 1990s. The success of ‘And Just Like That…’ will decide whether it remains so. Get HBO Max now and enjoy ‘And Just Like That’ in all its fresh glory.

Tell us in the comments how excited are you for the new ‘Sex and the City’ season. Also, tell us who’s your favourite character from the series.