Warrior Princess Lucy Lawless To Become The Next Doctor Who

‘Doctor Who’ is a classic British sci-fi comedy that is still arguably as popular as when it originally began airing. Over the decades, several actors have played key parts in the iconic series. However, there were many other actors who openly expressed their desires to feature on the show, but only a few made it. The latest among such actors is Lucy Lawless, who in a recent interview expressed her desire to play Doctor Who.

Lucy gained international recognition following her titular role in the fantasy television series ‘Xena: The Warrior Princess’. Following this successful stint of hers, she became a highly in-demand television actress. In a recent interview given to “Newsweek”, she was asked what’s one character that she has wanted to play. Almost without thinking, she answered Doctor Who! She was being interviewed on the occasion of the release of her animated film titled ‘The Spine of Night’. So, now that it is out there, her fans have already begun imagining her in the role of the world-famous time-travelling doctor.

In 2017, one of the longest-running BBC shows, ‘Doctor Who’ made history when they signed the first woman in decades to play the titular role. Before Jodie Whittaker, the role was associated with only male characters. But now that the door is opened, we can’t say that Lucy doesn’t have a shot. During the interview, she further added that she has always loved fantasy and she’s also willing to do comedy. She also remarked that her favourite episodes from ‘Xena: The Warrior Princess’ are the ones that had a bit of humour to them.

The New Zealand actor arrived on the horizon with the 1995 fantasy ‘Xena: The Warrior Princess’, a series based in ancient Greece. It became a cult classic and Lucy, who had done a little work before that, went on becoming a household name in the western world. The iconic series ended airing in 2001 and she later went on starring in some other successful television series’ such as ‘Battlestar Galactica’ and ‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D’. Now that she has expressed her will to star in ‘Doctor Who’, let’s see if the fans actually have a reason to rejoice?

Well, as it turns out, Jodie Whittaker is bidding farewell to the role of Doctor Who later this year. Which means that the spot is very well open. Plus, there isn’t any replacement for the role yet. Considering the fact that the show did rather well with a female lead, we have little reasons to doubt that BBC would want to change that. Lucy acted smart and already put her candidacy for the role out there before the casting process even began. It can be assumed that there is a high chance that she’ll be among the first actresses to be considered for the role.

As the latest series of ‘Doctor Who’ began airing this week, it will be the last time fans will see Jodie playing the role. Let’s see if Lucy’s wish to star in ‘Doctor Who’ comes to fruition or not. It’s a role in major demand, so the competition will be tough.

Tell us in the comments if you think that Lucy Lawless is fit to replace Jodie Whittaker? Also, tell us which one’s your favourite ‘Doctor Who’ episode of all time.