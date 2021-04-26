Warrior Nun Season 2 Returns On Netflix: Here’s Everything You Need To Know

Good news for all the ‘Warrior Nun’ fans out there, the series is coming up with season 2 and we have covered all the details you need to know.

When will season 2 release on Netflix?

What will be the plot of season 2?

‘Warrior Nun’, which has made it in the top 10 most viewed list of Netflix, is finally coming back with another season. The story about a young girl with unfathomable superpowers has made its way in the hearts of the audience. And, ever since season 1 ended, the fans have been waiting to unveil more of Ava’s adventures. Well, the great news is that you wouldn’t have to wait to hear about season 2 anymore as Netflix has finally put an end to all the mysteries.

What do we know about the release of season 2?

Netflix, on August 19 2020, made an official announcement that the cast of ‘Warrior Nun’ would be reuniting soon in season 2. Netflix, through Twitter, shared this news with a cute little surprise. “Just in case you needed a lil sunbeam of positivity in your day: watch the Warrior Nun cast get the news that they’ve been renewed for a second season.”

Now that we know that ‘Warrior Nun’ is returning for season 2, when can we expect it to hit our screens? Well, as of now there has been no announcement of the release date. However, keeping the ongoing pandemic in mind, we can expect a little delay in the production of the new season.

What can we predict about the plot of season 2?

When it comes to knowing about the hints of the new season, who would be better than the cast members? In an exclusive interview with “Refinery 29”, Alba Baptista spoke about many character lines in the series. “The writers have it all thought out for an eventual season 2. I love Adriel’s character. I think he’s so dense and he has a lot of layers to his story, which we will discover further on”, she said.

She further spoke about how the second season will be more adventurous. “There’s going to be a big, big reveal for an eventual season 2. It was well-thought-out. It wasn’t just an accident. It’s another plot twist for the spectators to guess on for another year. They’ll have to wait for another season.”

What does the showrunner, Barry, have to say about renewing the series for more seasons?

Well, Barry seems a lot optimistic about a possible renewal of the series beyond season 2. In a conversation with “Inverse”, Barry openly expressed that if it were up to him, he would definitely renew the series for four to five seasons. He then in an interview with “Looper”, also talked about the secrets that will come out of the bag in season 2. He said that the creators had been holding on to a lot in season 1 and it is good to know that everyone knows about season 2. And, talking about the fictional series, he only said that it will be as exciting as ever.

Are you looking forward to ‘Warrior Nun’ Season 2? Let us know in the comments below.