War Of The Worlds Season 3: What Will You Get To See?

Season 2 of ‘War of the Worlds’ is about to be released soon and while fans are patiently waiting for the new season 2 drop, season 3 could also be on the way. Where and how will the story of the Epix sci-fi series move in the third season? Keep reading to find out!

Produced by the Fox Networks Group and StudioCanal with backing from Urban Myth Films, ‘War of the Worlds’ is sci-fi alien invasion TV series that premiered its first season in 2019. Gilles Coulier and Richard Clark are the directors of the Epix series written by Howard Overman. Season 2 of ‘War of the Worlds’ is on its way to being aired soon and while that’s pleasant news, the even better news is that the series has been renewed early for season 3. Here’s everything that you need to know about the upcoming seasons of ‘War of the Worlds’.

‘WAR OF THE WORLDS’ SEASON 2 IS SCHEDULED TO PREMIERE SOON

The Epix sci-fi TV show, ‘War of the Worlds’ is the retelling of the classic novel of H.G. Wells that goes by the same name. Although the Epix series is the third adaptation on television of the book, the series is undisputedly the most popular one. Season one of ‘War of the Worlds’ premiered in October 2019. Set in France and the United Kingdom, the show has bagged multiple and esteemed awards including the Golden Globe, Emmy, as well as a Tony. All the awards and praises directed at the show are understandable given the ensemble cast that ‘War of the Worlds’ flaunts so proudly. The cast includes Gabriel Byrne, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Elizabeth McGovern, Lea Drucker, Bayo Gbadamosi, Adel Bencherif, Natasha Little, Emilie de Preissac, Stephen Campbell Moore, Aaron Heffernan, Ty Tennant, and Stephane Caillard.

Taking cues from the novel of H.G. Wells and following through on it in the ‘Walking Dead‘ fashion, ‘War of the Worlds’ follows a few survivors of an alien invasion whose circumstances have forced them to work together. When astronomers come across a transmission that seems to be coming from a different galaxy, it is considered to be the proof of the existence of extraterrestrial life. Within a few days, aliens take over earth, attacking the existence of humanity as only a handful of survivors try to find the answer to the identity of these aliens and the reason behind their attack.

They'll have to work to keep each other safe. Watch War of the Worlds Sunday at 9/8c on EPIX. pic.twitter.com/k47ko5F8bA — War Of The Worlds EPIX (@WarOfWorldsEPIX) June 2, 2021

Season 2 of ‘War of the Worlds’ has wrapped up its filming and production hassles, ready to be aired shortly. As confirmed by Epix, season 2 of the series will premiere on the network on June 6, 2021, at 9 pm sharp. Regarding what is to be expected for season 2, the official Epix statement reads,

“Season two of War of the Worlds sees our characters left reeling by the possibility that the invaders could be human. A tense fight to take back the planet awaits them. For some, the sheer desperation to survive will lead them to contemplate sacrificing one of their own …”

‘WAR OF THE WORLDS’ SEASON 3 GETS AN EARLY RENEWAL

The popularity of ‘War of the Worlds’ is reaching new heights every day. Naturally, the show had received an early renewal for the second season which is ready to be served hot on the plate. Similarly, ‘War of the Worlds’ has received an early renewal for season 3 even ahead of the release of the second season. However, at this point, all of it is just conjecture since there has been no official confirmation from the side of the network yet.

That being said, although there has been no official confirmation, you can very well expect one. Given that season 2 of ‘War of the Worlds’ is seeing a release this year in June, season 3 could be expected to come around sometime later this year or at most early next year.

‘WAR OF THE WORLDS’ SEASON 3 – EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW

Season 2 and season 3 of ‘War of the Worlds’ would most probably follow up on the events of season 1. The show might delve deeper into the reason behind the alien invasion and attacks. However, nothing solid could be said at the moment until season 2 drops on air and we see where the season leaves things off for season 3 to pick up.

Distraction is key. Catch up on all episodes of #WarOfTheWorlds now on @EPIXHD. pic.twitter.com/YTN2Gp5Y57 — War Of The Worlds EPIX (@WarOfWorldsEPIX) April 6, 2020

The current pandemic crisis undoubtedly had some effect on the production of season 2 and might affect the same for the production of season 3 as well. However, producer Johnny Capps seems to be quite unperturbed by the pandemic’s effect on the show’s production. Capps said, “It’ll certainly help that, as a post-apocalyptic sci-fi, War of the Worlds is all about small, isolated groups and vast, empty landscapes. Fortunately, we are a show which is in a world where there aren’t that many people around. There are things that work for us creatively”.

Are you ready for season 2 of ‘War of the Worlds’? Let us know in the comments below!