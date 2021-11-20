Walker Season 3: Release Date Updates And More

The show appears to be a reboot of Chuck Norris’s 1990s western-drama ‘Walker, Texas Ranger’. ‘Walker’ revolves around Jared Padalecki, who plays Cordell Walker in ‘Supernatural’. When the series first aired, it was a huge success for the network. According to reports, it delivered The CW the most viewers in the last four years. Will it be renewed for a season 3? Keep reading to find out.

‘Walker’ Season 2: Premiere date

Fans of The CW’s popular series ‘Walker’ won’t have to wait long for new episodes and new drama for Cordell and his family and friends in season 2. The drama’s first season was supposed to have only 13 episodes, but The CW decided to add five more episodes halfway through. With a total of 18 episodes, season 1 of ‘Walker’ aired its series finale on August 12, 2021.

The premiere date for season 2 has already been set. Season 2 of ‘Walker’ will premiere on The CW on October 28, 2021. This places the season premiere just a few days after the season 4 premiere of the popular teen sports drama ‘All American’ and the series premiere of the upcoming mystery drama ‘4400’, which is also a reboot (TVLine). Season 2’s exact number of episodes is unknown at this time, but it’s highly likely to be 18 or more, similar to season 1.

‘Walker’ Season 2: What is the show about?

Throughout season 1, Cordell has been on a mission to figure out who is responsible for his wife’s murder, and he succeeds. However, Walker and the other Rangers’ problems are far from over. Unfortunately, Cordell loses another close friend when criminal Clint West (Austin Nichols) stabs and kills Hoyt Rawlins (Matt Barr). Now the Texas Ranger must reevaluate his entire life as he considers whether his career is endangering his friends and family, while also questioning the significance of his relationship with Geri, with whom he shares a kiss.

While Cordell takes a break from work to rethink his life goals, he eventually returns to the Rangers. But Cordell’s job is in jeopardy because he has a history of being quite aggressive at work, which contradicts his brother Liam’s political agenda for police reform. Along with that, Walker and his family must deal with the shocking news that the man they thought killed Emily is actually innocent, and the true perpetrator is someone Cordell trusted. The Walker family has finally found closure, but moving on will be the real challenge.

In season 2, Cordell and Micki will face a new adversary in the Del Rio crime syndicate. In the season 1 finale, Stan is shot, but it is later revealed that Cordell was the intended target and that the crime syndicate was behind the attack. Captain James asks Micki to go undercover in the Del Rio crime syndicate in order to take down the gang from within, while Cordell is forced to sit on the sidelines for his own safety. While it hasn’t been confirmed, Micki is likely to say yes, ushering in a whole new adventure in season 2.

So, is the show renewed for a season 3?

As of now, there is no official announcement on whether the show is renewed or cancelled for another season.

‘Walker’s’ second season has a 0.12 rating in the live+ same-day ratings, that’s a 38 percent drop in the demo and a 29 percent drop in viewership compared to season 1 (including DVR playback). While these figures do not account for additional delayed or streaming viewing, they are a good indicator of how a show is doing, especially when compared to others on the same channel.

Let us hope that the show gets renewed for another season. Stay tuned with us for further updates.

How many episodes are there in ‘Walker’ Season 2?

The episode count for the second season has yet to be revealed by the showrunners. However, we anticipate that the number of episodes in the second season will be the same as in the first, i.e. 18.

Who is the new cast of ‘Walker’?

The main cast is expected to return. Lindsey Morgan portrays Micki, Keegan Allen portrays Liam, Mitch Pileggi portrays Bohnam, Molly Hagan portrays Abeline, Violet Brinson portrays Robin, Kale Culley portrays Arlo, Coby Bell portrays Captain Larry James, and Jeff Pierre portrays Trey Barnett.

How to watch ‘Walker’ Season 2?

‘Walker’ is a The CW exclusive in the United States. New episodes will begin airing on Thursday nights at 8/7c beginning October 28, 2021. If you want to watch ‘Walker’ Season 2 when it premieres, you can do so on The CW network.