Wagner Moura rose to fame as Pablo Escobar, the Colombian drug lord, in the Netflix hit series ‘Narcos’. Let’s find out why Wagner Moura wants to forget Pablo Escobar?

On 28 August 2015, ‘Narcos’ premiered. It started as a show about the real-life gangster Pablo Escobar. The show committed two thrilling seasons around his life and death. The first season of ‘Narcos’ explained the rise of Pablo Escobar in detail. How the Colombian drug cartel based in the 70s, terrorized an entire country and influenced its politics. The second season was all about its downfall. However, even as Escobar died, ‘Narcos’ continued. Another Colombian cartel followed a third season and a spinoff based in Central America by a parallel cartel called ‘Narcos: Mexico‘.

WAGNER MOURA LOOKED NOTHING LIKE PABLO ESCOBAR

Wagner Moura’s journey began way before in October 2013, when executive producer Jose Padilha cast him as Pablo Escobar. But Moura looked nothing like the character. Escobar was on the heavier side, whereas Moura was skinny at that time. Moura gained forty pounds to look like Pablo Escobar. Wagner Moura expressed that the experience of playing Pablo was unpleasant because he had to add excess pounds to his usual skinny body.

“Doing the vegan diet was not only about losing weight but getting rid of that character, you know, getting rid of that energy that I had to live with for two years”, Moura told National Public Radio.

Wagner Moura also had a lot to forget and then create his version of Pablo Escobar. He did not try to imitate him but still knew so much about him. At the end of the day, he just played his version of the King of Cocaine.

After unpleasant experiences with ‘Narcos’, Wagner Moura wants to erase Pablo Escobar from his life

While speaking with National Public Radio, the actor shared that he had to put himself in his shoes and think about what Pablo would do in these situations. Moura admitted to reading and watching nearly every biography, film, and television series based on Pablo Escobar. He did that to forget all that and then to create his version of him. He ended up imitating things like how he held his pants and how Pablo walked. But Moura did not try to do that on purpose. “And then people were [like], ‘You know what? You know that Pablo used to do [that]'”. Wagner Moura learned organically the way Pablo Escobar would walk or wear his pants.

WAGNER MOURA HAD TO STAY AWAY FROM HIS FAMILY

Just after getting cast in 2013, Moura relocated to Medellin the following year. Just six months before filming began, he entirely learned the language. He immersed himself in Escobar away from his family, much like the character.

In the interview, Wagner Moura said that he had an unpleasant experience playing Pablo. The role affected his personal life. He shared when an actor is living with a character like that, it is not like characters are taking your body. It is just that you are dealing with a certain kind of energy every day that is not good at all. While filming season two, he brought his wife and children to Colombia to live with him for six months.

The actor also did not know Spanish. Moura, who speaks Portuguese, began taking Spanish classes. He also took a course to learn the history of Colombia and Escobar. He probably read everything written about Pablo Escobar in both Spanish and English.

WHY DOES WAGNER MOURA WANT TO FORGET PABLO ESCOBAR?

After finishing the second season, Wagner Moura told The Hollywood Reporter that he felt relieved and free. The actor chose to put a halt on acting and focus on the direction.

He also spoke about if he would, in the future, be open to taking roles that demand so much from the actor. The actor was not comfortable taking on a character that required changing his body again. He felt someone young could gain or lose weight seamlessly. But for Wagner Moura, who is in his 40s, he cannot do it again. Gaining weight for the role affected his cholesterol level a lot. But he conveyed that he is open to doing something in Spanish. He would love to do it because now it is a new tool that he has as an actor. Moura further expressed that he would love to do films in Mexico and Argentina, for example, where they do great movies.