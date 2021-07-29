The third season of ‘Virgin River’ set up some very strong cliffhangers and storylines to be addressed in season 4. Here’s what the cast and showrunner of ‘Virgin River’ can tease about the next instalment of the series.

‘Virgin River’ is a Netflix series adapted from a collection of twenty highly popular novels written by author Robyn Carr. Netflix has a very strong track record of adapting written material. Some of the streaming platform’s most popular hits have been adapted from novels. Examples include ‘The Witcher’, ‘Shadow and Bone’, or more homely content like ‘Anne with an E’ and ‘Dash and Lily’. While ‘Virgin River’ is not on the top of everyone’s binge list like some other adapted series, the show has a very strong fan base. Those who like romantic dramas or stories about small towns have become the core audience of ‘Virgin River’. That said, the show deserves a lot of credit because even people who have claimed to not be a fan of small-town dramas have enjoyed ‘Virgin River’.

This show is about a nurse named Melinda Monroe who moves from the bustling city of Los Angeles to a small and somewhat isolated community in Northern California. Mel leaves Los Angeles to get away from some trauma in her past. But on arriving in ‘Virgin River’ she discovers a new set of challenges and adventures that await her.

THE APPEAL OF ‘VIRGIN RIVER’

While it is true that ‘Virgin River’ has a Hallmark Channel, soap opera-esque setting to it, there is a charm to the show. The plotlines are predictable, but viewers report that the predictability of the show actually makes it appealing. Further saying that ‘Virgin River’ makes for comfortable and casual viewing. This show is meant for someone who just wants to relax and watch a romanticized version of small-town life.

There are also many different relationships and romantic storylines for audiences to get invested in.

‘Virgin River’ Season 4 Will Present the Most Tremendous Conflict for its Characters

‘VIRGIN RIVER’: THE LATEST SEASON

The most recently released season 3 had many audiences nervous. It was not certain whether the third season would continue to have the quality and warmth that its predecessors did. This season has a lot of ground cover as there are too many storylines. Season 3 starts a little while after Jack gets shot, but that mystery is not treated as the A-story for most of the season. While the show is cliche at many points, the characters and performances help audiences stay tuned through the somewhat trite moments of season 3. There is a fair share of drama and conflict through the season, but the overall story is quite bright and upbeat.

‘VIRGIN RIVER’ SEASON 3 ENDING EXPLAINED

Like all seasons of ‘Virgin River’, the last episode ends on a gut-punching cliffhanger. This makes fans want the next season even more and pressures the platform to renew the series.

The final scene of the third season of ‘Virgin River’ shows Jack and Melinda sitting by a hill. They talk about their history as a couple, Jack even goes on to share the very moment he realised that he loved Melinda. The scene is very romantic and clearly making the audience comfortable, in order to surprise them only a few moments later.

Then, Jack thanks Melinda for being vulnerable with him and pulls out a ring. It is clear that he wants to propose, but Melinda stops him. She tells Jack that she is pregnant. However, this isn’t the surprise ending that audiences were expecting. The real twist is revealed when Melinda confesses that she is pregnant, but doesn’t know the father of the child.

Martin Henderson, the actor who plays Jack, shared his thoughts for a potential season 4. While he did not divulge many ‘Virgin River’ Season 4 details, he did share a few things about his character. In an interview with “Brief Take”, Martin Henderson said that Jack will face challenges like never before in the fourth season. The fourth season will also explore Jack’s need for self-care. While Jack is someone who is always there to support others, a lot of his own issues and problems remain unresolved. The fourth season will aim to show Jack learning to take care of himself the way he has been taking care of others.

BURNING QUESTIONS ABOUT ‘VIRGIN RIVER’ SEASON 4

Is there a season 4 of ‘Virgin River’?

Since Netflix has made no official announcement, there is little known about the possibility of renewal or additional ‘Virgin River’ Season 4 details. However, the audience of the show has been consistently increasing, and the last season did end on a cliffhanger. These two factors may help ‘Virgin River’ get renewed.

Who is the father of Melinda’s baby?

‘Virgin River’ showrunner Sue Tenny has said that the identity of the father won’t be revealed all the way until the end of season four.

Will Hope survive her car accident?

Yes, Sue Tenny has confirmed that even though the end of season 3 put Hope in a life or death situation, she will return for a fourth season.

Share your thoughts about the show in the comments below.