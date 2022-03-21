Virgin River Season 4 And 5 Has Major Twists: No Longer A Romance Saga

‘Virgin River’ happens to be one of the most charming sleeper hits for Netflix. After a successful season 3, Netflix has renewed the series for two more seasons. However, the romantic drama is venturing into a different territory.

Away from all the heavy political dramas, superhero movies and series’, ‘Virgin River’ on Netflix is a calm, peaceful and beautiful drama series. Based on a book of the same title, the series has been extremely popular. While Netflix doesn’t like to share numbers related to the popularity of particular TV shows and movies, the huge fan base of ‘Virgin River’ itself tells the story of the show’s success. Netflix has also been quite in awe of this show, why else would the streaming giant renew the series for a fourth season before the release of the third season in July 2021. It took a few more months for Netflix to announce that the drama was not returning for just the fourth, but the fifth season as well.

All details about Virgin River 4 and 5

Virgin River 4 and 5 plot

The series follows the life of Melinda Monroe as she settles into the town named ‘Virgin River’ to heal the wounds from her past. She finds a good life there initially. However, as time passes, she realizes that life is not as simple as she thought. Apart from the main lead played by Alexandra Breckenridge, the series also features actors such as Martin Henderson and Colin Lawrence. The gentle romantic drama moves ahead with bittersweet scenes without any hurry or pace, or without any heavy themes. But something has changed in season 3, which might impact how the story will unfold in the next two seasons.

All details about Virgin River 4 and 5

The third season of the series ended with major cliffhangers. The preacher was poisoned towards the end of the season, which makes his arc very crucial at the beginning of the fourth season. The story will also hover around Mel and Jack’s track after the latter reveals that she’s pregnant.

Lizzy and Todd are also dealing with some heavy emotional upheaval. It all will make the fourth season a compelling watch. The series can also diverge from its genre as a romantic saga and can indulge in more human emotions that will make us feel for the characters even more in the coming seasons.

Virgin River 4 and 5 plot

As far as the distant future of the series is concerned, it seems to be amply long. The book series ‘Virgin River’ that the series is based on, happens to be 25 parts long. Writer Robyn Carr spent a big chunk of her life writing these books. Given the path of success that the series has conveniently walked on, we can assume that there are still a lot of seasons left for us to savour.

As for season 4, the cast members revealed in February that the post-production work on the series is almost over. Hence, if everything goes right, we might be able to view ‘Virgin River’ season 4 by the summer or fall this year. There is also less than a year’s gap between the seasons, hence, the fifth season might also not be too far.

Tell us in the comments if you have followed ‘Virgin River’ through its beautiful journey across three seasons? Also, tell us who’s your favourite character from the entire ensemble?

FAQ

1 /3

Q. Is ‘Virgin River’ based on a true story?

A. No. ‘Virgin River’ is based on a fictional book series written by author Robyn Carr.

2 /3

Q. Where is ‘Virgin River’ filmed?

A. ‘Virgin River’ is filmed around Vancouver, Canada, and the surrounding areas.

3 /3

Q. Are Mel and Jack parents?

A. Mel is pregnant, but she isn’t sure whether it’s Jack’s baby.

