‘Virgin River’s’ successful three-season long run displays that it has a loyal fanbase, but the show might be putting off its audience by going overboard with pregnancy plots.

Although ‘Virgin River‘ has not received critical Emmy-sweeping success, the show is a unique addition to Netflix’s repertoire. Set in a fictional small town of Northern California, ‘Virgin River’ is comforting, dramatic and appeals to an erstwhile untapped audience. Although the show enjoys an amazing following, the fans of ‘Virgin River’ are getting tired of pregnancies in the show. Let’s find out why this is alarming for the show’s future.

PARADE OF PREGNANCIES

‘Virgin River’ Season 3 reveals that its central character Mel Monroe, a nurse played by Alexandra Breckenridge, is pregnant. However, if her prime love interest Jack Sheridan, a bar owner with PTSD played by Martin Sheridan, is the father or whether the baby is a result of an IVF procedure remains a mystery.

Furthermore, Charmaine, portrayed by Lauren Hammersley, is also pregnant in the show. This is another point of conflict in ‘Virgin River’, making the show overboard with pregnancy plots. In fact, the show’s inaugural season kicked off with an abandoned girl child on Mel’s doorstep, the mother of who was revealed later on as Lilly, played by Lynda Boyd.

‘VIRGIN RIVER’S’ FRUSTRATED FANS

It was inevitable for Reddit to be packed with grievances of ‘Virgin River’ enthusiasts as they cannot stop pointing out the tiresome overuse of pregnancies in the show. ‘Virgin River’ fans are truly tired of all the pregnancies in the show with some rightfully pointing out the lack of birth control awareness in the series.

Why is ‘Virgin River’ driving its fans away?

A Redditor hilariously expressed in a rant about the show,

“Someone either wants a baby, has too many babies, needs to give up a baby, lost a baby, is implanting babies or mourning dead babies every second of this damned show”.

The backlash is justified, given that a show’s central conflict cannot be all based on babies and fetuses. Pregnancy as a plot device is hackneyed, something that the ‘Virgin River’ writers are oblivious to since they can’t stop going overboard with pregnancies.

It is understandable that motherhood and its related complexities have been a major cause of trauma for the protagonist Mel in the show. Alexandra Breckenridge, who plays Mel, also expressed in a recent interview that the recent pregnancy is creating an “emotional turmoil” for Mel. The actress added that her character is faced with a “double-edged sword” since the baby’s paternity is in the dark.

‘Virgin River’ Boss on Hope’s Absence, Mel’s Pregnancy, More https://t.co/g8AYUpf37m — Gimme Thee News (@NewsThee) July 11, 2021

However, the show’s writers have failed to balance Mel’s pregnancy and its surrounding aspirations with other three-dimensional aspects that can be explored.

NO COURSE CORRECTION IN SIGHT

‘Virgin River’ does not plan on taking note that its fans are getting too tired of pervasive pregnancies in the show. According to revelations by the showrunner Sue Tenney, it is unlikely that the show will pursue course correction. Sue explained that the show will continue to focus on Mel and her journey as a pregnant woman. In fact, things may be getting tougher for her as per Sue,

“With (Mel’s) history, her fertility issues, and having a stillborn baby at such a late stage in pregnancy, you don’t know if she’s going to be able to (become a mother). In the books, she does, but a lot of things are different in the series than in the books, but I would like to watch her journey of becoming a mother”.

When a character’s backstory and future development is rooted in her ability to give birth and be a mother, it leaves little scope to discover other aspects of her personality and ambitions. Furthermore, another puzzle is frustrating the fans regarding ‘Virgin River’ pregnancies.

This is a very random, local niche tweet but is there a worse character than Charmaine from Virgin River. Forever jarring. Also, how has she been pregnant for three seasons and we ain’t seen a bump????? — Bolu Babalola (@BeeBabs) August 10, 2021

Charmaine has been pregnant with twins, (and again, there are doubts about who is the father), since season 1. Yet she has not shown a slight bump, which is extremely absurd. The show has not bothered to shed light on the stage of Charmaine’s pregnancy but season 4 might reveal something.

Will ‘Virgin River’ be able to pull itself out of the quicksand of overused pregnancies and approach its plot with a fresh take?

What do you feel about ‘Virgin River’ going overboard with pregnancies? Comment below!