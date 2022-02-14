Vikings: Valhalla: Latest Official Updates Every Fan Is Looking For

Here’s everything you need to know about ‘Vikings: Valhalla’? Keep scrolling to find out.

Heard about the famous Vikings? Well, what if we tell you that you can watch the entire drama and adventures of the Vikings on your TV screen soon? That’s right. All the adventures of the famous Vikings will soon be released on Netflix. But when? To know that you will have to keep reading a little more.

What is ‘Vikings: Valhalla’ about?

What is the plotline of ‘Vikings: Valhalla’?

‘Vikings: Valhalla’ is a new historical drama television series developed and written by Jeb Stuart, which is a sequel to History’s ‘Vikings’. This series starts a century after the first and tells the stories of some of history’s most famous Norsemen. The series is filmed in Wicklow County, Ireland.

Video Credits: Looper

The show is set 100 years after the events of the Vikings when tensions between the Vikings and the English royals reach a brutal climax, and the Vikings themselves struggle over their conflicting Christian and Pagan beliefs. Harald Hardrada, Leif Erikson, and Freyds Eirksdóttir begin an epic journey that will take them over oceans and through battles, from Kattegat to England and beyond. The Battle of Stamford Bridge, which took place in 1066, signalled the end of the Viking Age.

When will ‘Vikings: Valhalla’ release?

‘Vikings: Valhalla’ will be released on February 25 only on Netflix. Netflix has recently released the teaser of the series. In the teaser, we can see bloody fights, longships sailing through the water, and passionate speeches from Viking leaders during wartime.

“This blood is not my blood. It is our blood. It is Viking blood”, says Harald Sigurdsson in the trailer.

“Vikings: Valhalla” will also feature Bradley Freegard, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson, Caroline Henderson, Laura Berlin, and David Oakes, in addition to Corlett, Gustavsson, and Suter. Jeb Stuart, Morgan O’Sullivan, Michael Hirst, Sheila Hockin, Steve Stark, James Flynn, John Weber, Sherry Marsh, and Alan Gasmer are among the executive producers. Stuart is also the showrunner.

Watch the trailer of ‘Vikings: Valhalla’ here.

Video Credit: Netflix

