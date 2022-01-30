Creator Tom Edge is dropping hints that ‘Vigil’ could return for a second season! Here’s everything you need to know about the future of the thriller series.

‘Vigil’ is a British drama series created by Tom Edge and produced by Angie Daniells. The six-episode series premiered on BBC One in August of this year and concluded in September of this year. The first season of ‘Vigil’ drew 13.4 million viewers, with the finale drawing an average overnight audience of 7.1 million and a peak audience of 7.3 million. It is also the highest-rated new UK drama since 2018’s ‘The Bodyguard’.

Did you know that ‘Vigil’s’ author, Tom Edge, also contributed to ‘The Crown’?

What will be the ‘Vigil’ Season 2 plot?

What is the premiere date for ‘Vigil’ Season 2?

Who will return for ‘Vigil’ Season 2?

The thriller drama ‘Vigil’ follows DCI Silva as she is assigned to the HMS Vigil in Scotland to investigate the murder of Craig Burke. The series takes place almost entirely aboard the nuclear submarine HMS Vigil.

‘Vigil’ Season 2: Release date, cast, plot and everything you need to know

DCI Kirsten Longacre, Silva’s right-hand woman, assists her in solving the case. Longacre uses a coded message to reveal to Silva the secret and the uncertain relationship between Elliot Glover (Shaun Evans) and Tiffany Docherty. However, Silva and Longacre have dated in the past. Longacre follows murder victim Craig Burke’s girlfriend, Jade. She tries to learn more about his acquaintances and interests, only to discover that she also was murdered.

The investigation into the deaths was concluded in the season one finale. It means that the second season could be entirely new and unrelated to the previous season, or it could follow the consequences of the events that occurred near the end of the first season. If the show gets renewed for a second season, filming might not begin until mid-next year, with the second instalment arriving no earlier than 2023.

Tiffany Docherty, played by Anjli Mohindra, revealed to RadioTimes.com that there had been conversations about a second season.

“I think there is stuff on the horizon. But nothing confirmed just yet” Mohindra said

Meanwhile, writer Tom Edge previously stated that, while another series set on the submarine itself seemed unlikely, he could revisit some of the characters in the future.

He stated that they have probably told as many stories as they could on a submarine. However, some of the characters that they have created have made it. They feel like characters that they would like to immerse themselves in. So, if everyone else is willing to do it, Edge would certainly be up for it.

Did you know that to create the set, designer Tom Sayer used a kilometre of pipe, grey paint to fill a swimming pool, 600 yards of aluminum strip, 50 yards of ladders and stairs, and 100 square yards of metal grille flooring?

During a recent Q&A with BAFTA Scotland, Lorne MacFadyen, who played the traitor Doward, had his own idea for a possible second series.

“There was talk about doing a ‘Vigil’ musical. I think that would be amazing. I will sing it. I will do it!”

It is impossible to say when a possible second season of ‘Vigil’ might air at this point.

The new story will almost certainly have to take place outside of the HMS Vigil. As a result, the show’s main character, Suranne Jones, may skip the second season.

Mark Prentice (Adam James), Jade Antoniak (Lauren Lyle), and Jackie Hamilton (Anita Vettesse) all died, putting them out of the running for a second season. And even though Craig Burke, played by Martin Compston, was immortalized in the videos he recorded following his murder, his story feels very much finished.

DCI Amy Silva (Suranne Jones, DS Kirsten Longacre (Rose Leslie), Commander Neil Newsome (Paterson Joseph), coxswain Elliot Glover (Shaun Evans), medic Tiffany Docherty (Anjli Mohindra), Lieutenant Simon Hadlow (Connor Swindells), CPO Gary Walsh (Daniel Portman), CPO Tara Kierly (Lois Chimimba), Rear Admiral Shaw (Stephen Dillane) Lieutenant Commander Erin Branning (Lolita Chakrabarti, DS Colin Robertson (Gary Lewis) and DS Porter (Reuben Joseph) are still alive at the end of season 1 of ‘Vigil’ and can thus expect to return for a possible season 2.

Given the incredible cast and success of the first season, the second season of ‘Vigil’ may introduce a slew of new characters.

