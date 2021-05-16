Victoria Season 4: Everything We Know So Far!

As ‘Victoria’ Season 3 ended on a cliff hanger, fans are expecting a season 4. And we have got you covered. Here is what we know so far about season 4 of ‘Victoria’.

‘Victoria’ is a historical television drama focusing on the life of Queen Victoria, England’s longest-serving monarch. Set in the Victorian era of Britain, the series follows the monarch’s long and sometimes turbulent reign, from her early ascension to the British throne at the age of 18 to her courtship and marriage to Prince Albert. It depicts the monarch’s struggle to strike a balance between her position as queen and her responsibilities to her husband and children. It also shows how she handles the royal family drama and her steely determination to lead her country through foreign relations and fighting.

Highlights:

‘Victoria’ Season 4 release date

‘Victoria’ Season 4 cast

‘Victoria’ Season 4: What to expect?

‘Victoria’, created by Daisy Goodwin and starring Jenna Coleman and Tom Hughes in the lead roles, premiered on PBS on January 13, 2019, in the United States. The show quickly gained a following in the United States thanks to its excellent portrayals of Queen Victoria and Prince Albert, superb set designs, and captivating storytelling. So, if you were captivated by this wonderful period drama as a spectator, you may be wondering if a fourth season would ever see the light of the day. So, here’s what we discovered!

Season 3 of ‘Victoria’ premiered on PBS on January 13, 2019, and the final episode was released on March 3, 2019. The third season premiered on ITV on March 24, 2019, following its broadcast in the United States, and ended on May 12, 2019.

The third season ends on a cliffhanger, leaving viewers eagerly anticipating the next instalment. When asked about the show’s future, creator Daisy Goodwin announced that she had already started writing the fourth season and that she hopes for a five-season run. She also hinted that a major character in the upcoming season would meet a tragic end. However, there is no formal confirmation on the renewal as of this date.

Will there be a fourth season of ‘Victoria’? Everything we know so far!

Jenna Coleman revealed in an interview with the Mirror: “All hope is not lost as at the beginning of 2021. We are in the process of discussing it at the moment and timelines. The problem is there’s too much story. Effectively I could play this part until I am well into my 60s.” So, while it seems like the fourth season is definitely on the cards, there’s no official news as to when it could go into production. If all goes as per the plan and if the show is renewed, we should expect ‘Victoria’ Season 4 to be released sometime in 2022.

Related: Now We Know Why Sons Of Anarchy Was Unceremoniously Cancelled After 7 Seasons

‘Victoria’ Season 4 cast

Video Credits: US News Box Official

Even though the cast has yet to be announced, Jenna Coleman, Queen Victoria, Prince Tom Hughes, Lord Palmerston, Lord Fox, Feodoras Kate Fleetwood, and Prime Minister John Russell are most likely the prominent characters in the fourth season.

‘Victoria’ Season 4: What to expect?

In season 3, Europe is on the verge of revolt, and the Chartist movement hits its pinnacle in London, forcing Victoria to flee for her life. Cracks begin to form in the partnership between Queen Victoria and Prince Albert, culminating in a battle for mastery with no side willing to let go. We also see London struggling under an epidemic of cholera, and the evil Lord Palmerston trying to overthrow the queen. The season ends with Prince Albert collapsing in front of Victoria, and his fate remains unknown to viewers.

Video Credits: Victoria Serie

Unless the founder Daisy Goodwin is able to depart from history seriously, it is extremely unlikely that Prince Albert will die. The season 3 final highlights the Great Exhibition of 1851, and according to records, the Prince is expected to survive another ten years. The fourth season, supposedly the darkest in the series, will most likely be set at the beginning of 1852. It’s going to be a violent and murky time in London’s history, and, as Daisy Goodman suggested, an important character will pass away.

Who do you think will pass away? Drop your comments in the box below!