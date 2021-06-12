Victoria Beckham Planning On Reuniting The Spice Girls For The First Time Since The 90s

An iconic piece of 90s British pop culture, Spice girls was a girl pop band popularised by the smash hit movie ‘Spice World’.

Most young people today would not remember just how big of a cultural impact the Victoria Beckham (then Victoria Addams) starring comedy flick ‘Spice World’ had made in the 90s. The movie grossed over 100$ million in sales worldwide and broke records in the UK as well as the United States in the very few days of its release. Last year, we came very close to a real Spice Girls reunion; it would have been the complete and perfect reunion show but the lead girl Victoria Beckham had bigger priorities. Despite Victoria’s absence, fans of the girl band enjoyed watching Emma Bunton, Mel B, Mel C, and Geri Horner perform live again.

Highlights:

Who are the Spice Girls?

What was the movie ‘Spice World’ about?

Will the Spice Girls unite once more?

It is really hard to believe that Victoria Beckham, now known for being the owner of the eponymous fashion brand and wife of former football athlete David Beckham, was once one of the highest-selling female music artists in the whole world. Victoria was nicknamed ‘Posh Spice’ in the Spice Girls act and maintained her status as the most popular of the 5 girls until the group split up in 2001.

Who are the ‘Spice Girls’?

Will the Spice Girls unite once more?

Adventists of “girl power” pop music and one of the most famous female pop bands of all time, Spice Girls made their debut in 1994 and soon enough, all eyes were on them. They’re also credited with reintroducing the teen pop genre of pop music back into the mainstream of the 90s. Owing to their massive worldwide popularity, it can be said that they pioneered the pop band global marketing strategy, something we have seen quite a lot of since the turn of the century. The pop group brought in an estimated 500 to 800 million $ in earnings through their record label as well as numerous endorsement deals.

Related: Watch out how Victoria and David Beckham spent their 20th wedding anniversary

What was the movie ‘Spice World’ about?

Video Credits: Cinemassacre

The movie ‘Spice World’ (also the same name as their second album) was in some ways a funny fictional documentary-style movie based on the group. The group members played themselves in the movie and the events that flowed in the movie were humorous, fictional, and also somewhat surreal at times. The film lets us become the 6th member of Spice Girls and tag along with the group as they work up to a major concert in London. It’s definitely worth a watch if you’re nostalgic for the 90s.

Will the Spice Girls unite once more?

Video Credits: Olympics

According to certain sources, it’s being said that the Spice Girls members are constantly trying to convince Victoria to come back into the fold for a reunion show and it seems like VB is being receptive to that idea. Although Mrs Beckham has not personally confirmed or denied the possibility of the reunion, who among us wouldn’t like to see it happen!

Do you want to see the Spice Girls reunite? Let us know in the comments below.