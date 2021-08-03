TV & WEB

Upload Season 2: Here’s Everything You Need To Know!

‘Upload’ Season 2 Plot
DKODING Studio
Urbee Sarkar

Education: University of Calcutta, M.A. English | Urbee Sarkar covers the Entertainment field with major focus on the TV and Web segment. Prior to this, she had been a feature writer for a digital media house that goes by the name Voxspace where she developed in-depth creative angles on offbeat films and shows. Before entering the entertainment field, Urbee had worked as the Senior Subject Matter Expert, for a brief period, in a firm named Nerdy Turtlez specializing on academic content. She plans to pursue her doctorate on graphic narratives and comics.

Previous Article
Resident Evil Fans Actually Hate 'Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness'
No Newer Articles