Upload Season 2: Here’s Everything You Need To Know!

Season 2 of ‘Upload’ has wrapped up filming but it is not ready for release yet. However, the good news is that ‘Upload’ would definitely be up on air sometime this year for its second season and here’s everything you need to know about it. Keep reading to find out more!

Fans are almost losing their patience waiting for season 2 of ‘Upload’ to release. While the delayed release is definitely a bummer, the season is ready to be deployed this year itself. That being said, the filming for the second season of ‘Upload’ began somewhat late given the Covid-19 pandemic situation. So, what is in store for the fans of ‘Upload’ in season 2? Let’s find out!

‘Upload’ Season 2 Plot

‘Upload’ Season 2 Cast

‘Upload’ Season 2 Release Date

‘Upload’ – Most Frequently Asked Questions

Fans of the Amazon Prime show ‘Upload’ have been waiting patiently for season 2 to finally release on the platform after what had been a brilliant first season. Given the pandemic, many shows were being taken off the charts from being renewed simply because holding off production would cost a ton. Gladly, ‘Upload’ was renewed just in time and has even wrapped up the filming for the second season. So the good news is ‘Upload’ is definitely on for a second season on Amazon Prime Video, for all those who have been worried sick about the show’s future.

Season 1 of ‘Upload’ introduces the audience to a digital world, a universe in the near future where technology has been developed to the extent that it has created the possibility of eternal life. To put it more simply, imagine yourself in a world where you have the opportunity to continue living forever in digital space by just uploading yourself into a digital world. That is exactly what Amazon Prime Video says ‘Upload’ is all about. The show follows around Nathan Brown, a coder who has chosen to upload himself into the digital afterlife after meeting with an accident. Things take a turn when Nathan meets Nora in the digital space and the two fall in love, going against the rules of the digital universe, which, of course, lands the two in trouble.

Season 1 of ‘Upload’ ended with a lot of questions to be answered by the following season. For example who killed Nathan? What is to happen to the love triangle between Nathan, Ingrid, and Nora, not forgetting Byron in the equation too? The upcoming season will pick up from where season 1 had left off. So, we will find Nathan frozen in the 2G status, Nora and Byron in Poconos while Ingrid uploads into the digital afterlife to be with Nathan. Creator Greg Daniels said, “We’re going to find out more about the ‘Luds’ and their community. We’re going to see Nora and Nathan change Lake View. [There’s] a lot of stuff coming up – and we’re going to see more New York”.

‘Upload’ Season 2 Cast

Undisputedly, the release of ‘Upload’ Season 2 will see the major characters come back. That means Robbie Amell and Andy Allo will be reprising their roles as Nathan and Nora respectively. Besides them, Ingrid’s father Oliver, played by Barclay Hope will be returning along with Josh Banday as Ivan. Jordan Johnson-Hinds could return as Jamie while Chris Williams takes up his role as Nora’s father Dave. Andrea Rosen could also come back for season 2 as Lucy and Jessica Tuck as Nathan’s mother Viv. Moreover, Rhys Slack, William B. Davis, and Chloe Coleman could also be making their way for the second season of ‘Upload’. However, whether Elizabeth Bowen would come back as Fran Booth, the cousin of Nathan, investigating the car accident is still a matter of speculation.

Greg Daniels had also confirmed that there would be more of the supporting characters to be seen in the upcoming season. He said, “I think you’ll probably get to see a little bit more of the supporting characters this season, which is awesome. I think Zainab [Johnson, who plays Aleesha], Kevin [Bigley, who plays Luke] and Allegra [Edwards, who plays Ingrid] are so funny and so talented. I’m excited to see more from them, and the show ended on a big moment for a lot of the characters and I’m excited to see where it goes”.

‘Upload’ was renewed for season 2 in May 2020. Although the filming for ‘Upload’ Season 2 has been wrapped, there’s still no official date set for the release of the same. However, chances are that the second season of the show will be up on Amazon Prime Video in the late fall this year.

‘Upload’ – Most Frequently Asked Questions

How many episodes are there in ‘Upload’ Season 1?

There are a total of ten episodes in ‘Upload’ Season 1.

How many seasons are there for ‘Upload’?

So far only one season of ‘Upload’ has been released. Season 2 of ‘Upload’ is up for a release sometime later in 2021.

Where can ‘Upload’ be streamed online?

‘Upload’ Season 1 can be streamed online on Amazon Prime Video.

Are you excited for season 2 of ‘Upload’? Let us know in the comments below!