Will there be ‘Jupiter’s Legacy’ Season 2'? Here’s everything you need to know

Is ‘Jupiter’s Legacy’ coming back with another season on Netflix?

‘Jupiter’s Legacy’ is a sci-fi show that has made it impossible for us to wait for season 2. Be it the detailed nuances, or the superhero elements in the story, ‘Jupiter’s Legacy’ has captured the hearts of the audience. Now that people have binge-watched all of season 1, they are eagerly waiting to hear some good news about the renewal of the series. So, will there be a season 2 of ‘Jupiter’s Legacy’? Let’s find out.

An American superhero fantasy drama series, ‘Jupiter’s Legacy’ is an adaptation of the Image Comic book series by Mark Millar and Frank Quitely. Helmed by Steven S. DeKnight, the series is set in the mid-20th century, where former businessman Sheldon Sampson, his brother Walter, and four other people take a voyage to an island in the Atlantic Ocean. There, they all are bestowed with superpowers.

After receiving the superpowers, Sheldon forms a superhero team that lives by a set of principles, which involves never killing anyone or interfering in any political matter. However, his children find it difficult to live by such rigid ideals, and one of Sheldon’s children, Brandon, ends up killing his biggest enemy, sparking a debate over whether living in such stringent circumstances is still relevant after several years.

What do we know about season 2 of ‘Jupiter’s Legacy’?

After season 1 ended with a huge cliffhanger, it is expected that Netflix will come with season 2 of ‘Jupiter’s Legacy’. However, as of now, no official confirmation has been made about the same from the producers of the show or by Netflix. Nevertheless, Mark Millar did tell “Deadline” that if the audience wants another season then the show will definitely come back again. He said,

“We don’t want to get too cocky. All I see is we’re going into this incredibly bullish. We feel great about it. I’ve watched, even over Covid, I sat in edits every day pretty much and I never tire of it. So, fingers crossed people love it as much as we do”.

What will unfold in season 2?

According to Millar’s Comic Book interview, season 2 will unfold the story of the next generation of superheroes, Chloe (Elena Kampouris) and Hutch (Ian Quinlan). In the same interview with “Comic Book”, Millar said, “So far we’ve done the past, we’ve done the present. And now the story is gonna be one generation into the future, which is so fun to play with. So Chloe and Hutch’s children are going to be really interesting, seeing them. So that’s where we begin, Chloe and Hutches’ kids. And there’s a whole resolution set within the scene. What was the island really? Cause we’ve never had that explained, where has this all been going?”

