‘Unforgotten’ Season 5: Cast, Plot, and Latest News About ITV Drama’s Return

The ITV drama, ‘Unforgotten’ is coming back with season 5 after what was an extremely painful ending to season 4. However, the new season will have fresh cold cases to be solved and newer faces as well. Starting with the plot, new cast, and the release date here’s what you should know about season 5 of ‘Unforgotten’.

‘UNFORGOTTEN’ SEASON 5: WHAT WILL BE THE PLOT?

The British drama, ‘Unforgotten’ follows around two investigators Cassie Stuart and Sunny Khan. The duo goes around town solving puzzling cold cases that have been kept unsolved for several years. Created by Chris Lang and directed by the brilliant Andy Wilson, ‘Unforgotten’ first premiered on the ITV network on October 8, 2015. Initially, the show had received a warm welcome from the audiences of the native nation, following which the series aired in the United States in 2018. Considering the razor-sharp script of the series, the amazing performances of the cast members, and the gripping plots of each case, the series had received fair critical acclaim. So far, ‘Unforgotten’ has had four seasons and the ITV network is now getting ready for the release of season 5.

As for the plot of season 5, the show will pick up from where it had left off. Season 4 had a heartbreaking finale, leaving the viewers shattered. Season 4 followed around Cassie and Sunny as the two venture on a journey to solve a years-old case after finding the degenerating corpse of a man in an old garage. Apparently, the corpse had been stored in a freezer since 1990. The investigation proceeds as the events take turn to throw light on the sensitive and the psychological aspects of the incidents.

Moreover, the season also highlights the practices of the team of police as an institution. The mouth gasping moment of the season was when Cassie Stuart, one of the leads on the series, takes her last breath after sustaining severe injuries from a car accident in the second last episode of ‘Unforgotten’ Season 4. As for Sunny Khan, the detective proceeds to race against time in solving the murder of Matthew Walsh. Season 5 of ‘Unforgotten’ will of course take fresh cold cases to be solved by Sunny Khan while also focussing on how he copes with the death of his partner.

‘UNFORGOTTEN’ SEASON 5 CAST

The cast of ‘Unforgotten’ had Nicola Walker and Sanjeev Bhaskar playing the leads as Cassie Stuart and Sunny Khan respectively. With Nicola Walker’s character now dead at the end of season 4 of the series, it is expected that Sunny Khan will be getting a new partner. ITV has confirmed that Sanjeev Bhaskar will return to reprise his role as Sunny Khan. However, who will be his new partner still remains to be seen. There’s a possibility that someone from the investigation team could get promoted into being the partner of Sunny Khan. However, there’s also a chance that someone new could be assigned the role of the new DCI to work beside Sunny Khan in order to shake things up a little in terms of the team dynamics. Who replaces Cassie Stuart in ‘Unforgotten’ Season 5 is still a surprise and we’ll probably get to see them at its release.

As for the other cast members, the regulars will probably be resuming their roles for the upcoming season. This would include Alastair Mackenzie, Peter Egan, Lewis Reeves, Carolina Main, and Jordan Long. That being said, ‘Unforgotten’ is known to have brought some of the greatest guest stars on the show across seasons. Stars like Susan Lynch, Sheila Hancock, Phaldut Sharma, Andy Nyman, and Liz White have graced the screen in season 4. Season 5 of ‘Unforgotten’ could also be expected to bring on some extraordinary guest stars on the show while picking up a fresh new case for the investigating team.

A date for the release of ‘Unforgotten’ Season 5 has not been set yet. However, that a season 5 is inevitable for the show has been confirmed by the ITV network itself. ITV announced the renewal of ‘Unforgotten’ Season 5 without calling out a date for release yet. The network’s announcement read,

“ITV would like to thank Nicola Walker for playing the brilliant role of Cassie Stuart in four series of Unforgotten which has become one of the best-loved and most critically acclaimed police dramas on TV. Nicola and writer Chris Lang decided that Cassie’s story would come to an end last night, but that Unforgotten would continue, in series 5, with a new case, and a new ‘Partner in Crime’ for DI Sunny Khan”.

Heading home after a great evening out with people smarter than me, discussing, amongst other things, elements of #Unforgotten5 – it’s some way away yet but boy there is some well interesting stuff gonna be going down. — Sanjeev Bhaskar💙 (@TVSanjeev) June 8, 2021

That being said, going by the releases of the earlier seasons of ‘Unforgotten’, season 5 could be expected to release early in 2022.

Are you excited for season 5 of ‘Unforgotten’? Let us know in the comments below!