Unexpected Turns In Legacies Saved The Show From Cancellation

‘Legacies’ has taken the lore of ‘The Vampire Diaries’ and ‘The Originals’ but there is the fear of cancellation hanging above it. However, in a recent episode, the fans were introduced to a major development that might have just saved a possible cancellation.

CW’s fantasy drama ‘Legacies’ was looking at a cancellation for a long time. The fans who have become too attached to the Super Squad are still wondering what’s in CW’s mind right now. The hit series has been a topic of discussion for quite a long time, especially, since the premiere of its fourth season in October 2021. Has there been a renewal date for the fifth season, or is the series cancelled, or do we have to wait more for the official announcement? It’s all uncertain! But in the previous episode, the fans saw something that might work wonders as far as the show’s future is concerned.

The story follows the life of Hope Mikaelson, the daughter of Haley and Klaus from its predecessor series ‘The Vampire Diaries’ and ‘The Originals’. She happens to be a result of mixing bloodlines of the most powerful vampires, werewolves and witches. Hence, she is arguably the most powerful character in the entire saga. She is enrolled on the Salvatore School for the gifted youngsters, where she learns to control her powers.

Starring Danielle Rose Russell, Jenny Boyd and Kenny Bryant among others, the series boasts of an ensemble cast. The series has been running smoothly in its fourth season since October. However, the series feared a cancellation for the longest time. But one recent development on the show might just have saved the series from an inevitable cancellation.

There was a mysterious presence around Hope which she couldn’t point towards. It turned out that it was Ben, who was the God Prometheus himself. He was earlier saved by the students at the Salvatore School. Prometheus, in mythology, is known as the God who gifted humans with superpowers and was punished by God himself for it. However, Ben cleared the air on the myth a little by saying that it was mostly a rumour.

Whatever it is, it seems like getting Gods into the mix has made ‘Legacies’ a far more interesting show than it used to be. The fans are now curious about this latest development, and they want to know more about Ben and how he can help the Super Squad with his amazing God-like presence.

‘Legacies’ premiered in October 2018 on The CW as a spin-off to ‘The Originals’ and its predecessor series ‘The Vampire Diaries’. The latter two shows have enjoyed a cult status among their fans. Several key characters from both the series made their return in ‘Legacies’ and helped the show attain the initial few eyeballs. Owing to that, and the show’s own standalone merit, it went on to become a huge success. Three more seasons of the show were released in the following three years, bringing to the fourth and the final season thus far.

Season 4 of ‘Legacies’ is currently running on The CW with a few more episodes to be aired. It seems very likely that an official announcement about a revival will be made as soon as the season airs its finale.

Tell us in the comments what did you think of this new development on the show? Also, tell us what’s your take on Hope’s prestigious family history and how it helps her make decisions on the show? Stay tuned to Dkoding for more such updates!

FAQ

Q. Is ‘Legacies’ getting cancelled?

A. There has been no such information as of now.

Q. Will ‘Klaus’ appear in ‘Legacies’?

A. Klaus Mikaelson died in ‘The Originals’. Hence, it’s highly unlikely that he will return in ‘Legacies’.

Q. Is Kaylee Bryant leaving ‘Legacies’?

A. Yes. Kaylee Bryant has officially announced her departure from the show.

