Unexpected Enemies To Wreak Havoc In Fast & Furious: Spy Racers Season 5

‘Fast and Furious: Spy Racers’ South Pacific gang will be facing the most challenging enemy so far in season 5 – a cockroach in a car.

The first look and the trailer of season 5 is out. Dreamworks Animation also released the poster art for ‘Fast & Furious: Spy Racers’ which has made fans curious about the plotline of the upcoming season.

Tony’s missing on ‘Fast and Furious: Spy Racers’ Season 5

This time the Spy Racers crew need to find and save Toretto’s younger cousin Tony who has been kidnapped by someone unknown. They will have to traverse different routes – land, water, air – to find their missing buddy and kill the enemy. In their adventurous journey, they will stumble upon the unfortunate fact that their friend Tony can no longer drive. It would be interesting to watch how the gang of friends will help him re-discover his lost skills? The crew will also be facing their biggest nemesis – the arms dealer Sudarikov – to stop him in his plans for world domination?

Spy Racers facing the biggest and wildest challenge this season

The end portion of the trailer is a choc-a-block filled with torpedoes, submarine subversion, and super adventurous car chases. The explosive trailer and subtitles have made fans excited for season 5, as they are preparing themselves to enjoy the series.

Cockroach in the car!

The funniest scene comes when Tony and some of his fellow spy racers come dangerously close to skidding off a roadside cliff when a dangerous-looking cockroach skitters across the steering wheel.

Video Credits: NisPlix

Are you ready to wet your feet with season 5? Time is close when ‘Fast & Furious: Spy Racers’ will be streaming on Netflix for you to binge-watch. Spy Racers is releasing exclusively on Netflix on 13th August.

Let us know what you think about the cockroach in the car in season 5? Do you think a cockroach can wreak havoc in the journey of the ‘Fast and Furious: Spy Racers’ crew.

Frequently asked fans questions about ‘Fast and Furious: Spy Racers’

1 /3

Who voiceovers Tony on ‘Fast and Furious: Spy Racers’?

Tyler Posey of ‘Teen Wolf’ fame voices Tony on ‘Fast and Furious’ Season 5. Posey once revealed that his character Tony is just 17 years old and “there is all this crazy stuff that they’re being thrust into and it makes him doubt himself and his position sometimes but he does it in a really genuine, cute and goofy way where they create this comedy”.

2 /3

Who does Dom’s voice in ‘Fast and Furious: Spy Racers’?

Video Credits: Fan Of Voice

Vin Diesel gives voice to Dominic Toretto in ‘Fast and Furious: Spy Racers’.

3 /3

Who is Tony Toretto’s dad?

Tony is the only child of Christian and Nicola Toretto, a small-time mechanic and auto shop owner and a hospice nurse. Tony spent his early childhood living with his parents in the family home located in Echo Park, LA.