Umbrella Academy Season 3: New Poster Reveals Unexpected Turns In The Plot

This new poster reveals of ‘Umbrella Academy’ Season 3 is as intriguing as it can get. And we believe that it also depicts some rather surprising plot twists.

It was back in 2020 when the second season of ‘Umbrella Academy’ hit our TV screens. Fans are now eagerly awaiting the third season to binge-watch. From the looks of it, it has certainly raised all of our expectations. It was only recently when Netflix released a promo picture for season 3 of ‘Umbrella Academy’, and it definitely inclines towards something more unexpected. Want to know what’s in the poster? Then keep scrolling to find out.

‘The Umbrella Academy’, an American superhero streaming television series, is based on Gerard Way’s comic book series of the same name. The Netflix original series was created by Steve Blackman and developed by Jeremy Slater. The show is about a dysfunctional family of adopted superhero siblings. They band together to solve the mystery of their father’s death and the threat of an impending apocalypse.

The series’ premise is set in a world where 43 women give birth at the same time on October 1, 1989, even though none of them showed any signs of pregnancy until labour began. Sir Reginald Hargreeves, an eccentric billionaire, adopts seven of the children and transforms them into ‘The Umbrella Academy’, a superhero team.

Colm Feore’s character Hargreeves assigns the children numbers rather than names. Except for number five, their robot-mother, Grace, names them: Luther (Number 1), Diego (Number 2), Allison (Number 3), Klaus (Number 4), Ben (Number 6), and Vanya (Number 7). Reginald isolates Vanya from the activities of her siblings. He puts six of his children to work combating crime. It’s because Vanya is said to have no unique abilities.

Poster reveal of ‘Umbrella Academy’ season 3

Netflix has recently released not just one but seven brand new pictures, which we believe is an indication of what we should look forward to in season 3.

They got released in numbered order (one to seven), with Luther (aka Number One) at the top of the list. ‘But hold on, this must-have also made you all wonder that didn’t Justin H Min’s Ben (Number Six) sacrifice himself for Vanya?

Yes, we know that you are surely feeling a little anxious but worry not, as everything will get revealed, including what we think these new images represent for our diverse group of emotionally traumatised superheroes.

Except for Ben, every image depicts a member of the original Umbrella Academy holding a battered umbrella. Ritu Arya’s Lila (one of the other 43 babies born to mothers who were not pregnant) is an honorary member of the pack.

She may have straddled the line between friend and foe, but after realising that her pseudo-mother, The Handler, has been manipulating her for years, she could surely use a break.

If we take a look at the poster closely, they are troubled by what appears to be the shadow of a squabble of sparrows erupting from the Umbrella’s own shadow above them. Diego (Number Two) is holding one of his many knives, and the text caption “take cover” beside an image of a bird emoji emphasises the Instagram post.

But what does this shadow of Sparrows indicate? According to “Digital Spy”, the sight of the Sparrows emerging from the shadows of the Umbrellas could indicate that they are all alike. Fans appear to believe that the battered umbrellas represent battle wounds, with the Netflix Geeked Instagram stating,

“I am a bit concerned about the state of their umbrellas”.

The official ‘Umbrella Academy’ account responded to the statement, saying: “Me as well if we are being honest”.

We can assume from this that they aren’t doing so well. At least not at first; despite their tattered brollies, they seem rather fine.

From what it looks like, we might see a massive character transformation in number five as he is no longer donning the Umbrella Academy uniform, which could only suggest that there is some sort of development in his identity.

Whatever these posters may indicate, we know for certain that something truly shocking will occur in season 3.

