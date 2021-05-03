Two And A Half Men: Charlie Sheen’s Huge Appetite Meant No One Else Ever Got A Raise

If you’ve been wondering how much the ‘Two and a Half Men’ cast were paid for their time on the show, you’ve come to the right place!

‘Two and a Half Men’ is one of the most popular sitcoms to ever have graced television. It aired on CBS for 12 successful seasons which brought equal parts success and controversy to the network. It had two versions, one which featured Charlie Sheen and the seasons that came after, with Ashton Kutcher in the lead.

Before starring in ‘Two and a Half Men’, Charlie Sheen rose to fame through his roles in ‘Platoon’ and ‘Wall Street’. He was a big name already, and his community of fans only continued to grow after his foray into television. After a couple of seasons, Charlie Sheen was dumped after his publicized bad-behavior which led to Ashton Kutcher becoming the leading star.

Regardless of this abrupt change of plan, Charlie Sheen continued to enjoy his status as the show’s highest-paid actor. Even after Ashton Kutcher appeared on the series, his salary was far away from Sheen’s million dollar check. Keep reading to learn more about it.

Charlie Sheen had already amassed an impressive net-worth thanks to his movie roles from the ‘80s. The actor’s participated in films such as ‘Platoon’, ‘Hot Shots!’ as well as television roles in ‘Spin City’. It was ‘Two and a Half Men’ that gave him his biggest paycheck yet, but Sheen was already earning a fairly large income.

Portraying the role of the hedonistic jingle writer Charlie Harper, Sheen was the star of the series for eight seasons. He earned between $1.8million during the show’s prime and upto 2 million per episode towards its final days. Unshockingly, he was the highest-paid actor on television during his time on the series.

Fans were pretty devastated about the actor’s contract being terminated, but Sheen did bring his doom upon himself. His very public misbehaviour and struggle with substance abuse, dangerously self-destructive conduct and inflammatory comments against producers, especially towards creator Chuck Lorre are what caused it.

Ashton Kutcher was never paid as much as Charlie Sheen

After Charlie Sheen’s self-destructive behavior led to him being fired by the network, Ashton Kutcher had to step into his shoes. It wasn’t easy for the actor to take on the role, especially after Sheen’s involvement made Charlie Harper into something of an icon.

Kutcher, who portrayed the billionaire Walden Schmidt ended up becoming one of the highest-paid stars on ‘Two and a Half Men’. As per online sources, the actor was never given a raise but was making a lot of money from the get-go itself.

Ashton Kutcher, unlike Charlie Sheen, had only a few seasons to shine, but earned about $700,000 an episode…during the 22-episode season. He continued to earn the same amount for the rest of the seasons he starred in. it is nowhere close to Sheen’s $2 million figure, but it is impressive to say the least. We doubt Ashton Kutcher will be complaining at all!

The other cast members weren’t paid as high

The title of the third-highest paid actor on ‘Two and a Half Men’ goes to Jon Cryer aka Alan Harper. His paycheck during the first few seasons remains unknown, but Cryer earned a whopping $550,000 per episode during the middle seasons. During the final seasons alongside Ashton Kutcher, Cryer was making $620,000.

Angus T. Jones, who played Alan’s mischievous son Jake was the highest-paid kid on television at the time. He started off earning over $200,000 per episode and by the end, made about $300,000 an episode. Marin Hinkle won hearts as Judith, and earned a pretty penny for her hard work on the series. She appeared in over 100 episodes through the show’s seasons and earned about $500,000 per episode!

The CBS series has been over for many years now, but it still enjoys continued success through re-runs. It is one of the highest-rated sitcoms out there and featured a memorable cast. No wonder it boasts of some of the highest-paid actors ever!

Did you know that Charlie Sheen earned $2 million per episode during his time on ‘Two and a Half Men’? Let us know in the comments!