‘Two and a Half Men’ could not get its ratings up in Season 7. Let’s find out the real reason behind the hit sitcom’s fall!

One of the most popular sitcoms of the early 2000s was ‘Two and a Half Men’. The hit show centred on the Harper brothers; Charlie played by Charlie Sheen, and Alan played by Jon Cryer. Following Alan’s divorce, he and his son Jake moved in with his brother Charlie. Despite being at the top of the television world for the majority of its run, the series has suffered from low ratings since season 7.

Actor Charlie Sheen was the highest-paid actor on US television at the time. He had a contract with Warner Bros that ran until the end of the 2012 television season and paid him $2 million per episode. Things took a turn when Sheen entered drug rehab in the middle of ‘Two and a Half Men’s’ eighth season for reported drug and alcohol abuse. It forced the production to halt. Filming got scheduled to resume later that month.

Plans got derailed when Sheen gave a series of contentious interviews, including an infamous radio interview with the Alex Jones Show. Charlie Sheen said in a series of rants recorded by TMZ that he “violently hated” Lorre and called him a “stupid little man” among other things. Unsurprisingly, the remaining episodes of the eighth season got cancelled. Sheen immediately got fired as a result. Warner Bros’. attorneys stated in an 11-page letter that the decision was taken because Sheen had been forgetting lines, arriving late or missing rehearsals, and making “comments poisoning key working relationships” in recent months.

‘Two and a Half Men’ ratings fell after Season 7

‘Two and a Half Men’: How a Superhit TV Show Got Killed After Season 7

With 14.5 million viewers tuning in, Sheen’s final appearance in the season 8 finale tied a season-low. The audience witnessed not only the death of Charlie Harper by a subway train but also the introduction of Schmidt. Not only does Aston Kutcher’s character buys Harper’s house after showing up on his doorstep after a failed suicide attempt, but he is also joined by Jon Cryer’s Alan and Angus T. Jones‘ Jake. Unfortunately, the new plot was not well received by viewers. The show received between 8 and 10 million viewers, which was significantly lower than the average of 15 million during Charlie Sheen’s tenure.

Ashton Kutcher also could not save the fallen ratings

On the WTF with Marc Maron podcast, Ashton Kutcher explained that his ‘Two and a Half Men’ role resulted in a noticeable character difference from what Kutcher initially agreed on with the series’ co-creator Chuck Lorre.

“I went and met with Chuck Lorre, and he seemed like a really smart guy, and he had an idea for this character that I thought was really interesting, which was not the character that I ended up [playing]. I got the script and was like, ‘Well, that is not what we talked about.’ But he had an idea for this character I thought was interesting, and he was like ‘Are you ready?’ and I was like ‘What do you mean?’ He is, like well, ‘This is going to be a big story and a big thing.’ I was like, ‘What’s going to happen?’ I mean, worst-case scenario, the guy is gonna shit-talk me and then what? So, I was like okay, and I just decided to do it and had a really good time”, said Kutcher.

Unfortunately, Ashton Kutcher did not explain how the character evolved from what he and the creator of ‘Two and a Half Men’ initially discussed. Whatever the changes were, they were deemed significant enough for Kutcher to address Chuck Lorre directly. Although it was not the incarnation they had agreed upon, Kutcher decided to do the show, joining the cast in season 9 and carrying it through three seasons after that.

Charlie returned home in the final season of the show. But got crushed by a falling piano in the final seconds of ‘Two and a Half Men’. A body double filled in for Charlie Sheen the entire time.

