Trying Season 3: Release Date Update And More

‘Trying’ tells the story of Jason and Nikki, a couple that goes through hell while trying to have a baby, first through natural conceiving, then through adoption. Is the show finally being renewed for a third season? Read further to know more.

Premiered in May 2020, ‘Trying’ is one of those series that keeps the usual television tropes intact, and yet, the treatment of the plot makes all the difference. The series revolves around a young British couple that is trying to have a baby, but back to back problems are really hurting their chances. Hence, they go for other options, such as adoption. But things, instead of getting better for Nikki and Jason, only go downhill. The series has been streaming on Apple TV+ and happens to be one of the most successful comedies on the relatively new streaming platform. After the first two successful seasons, the producers recently announced that the series was being renewed for a third one. Let’s find out everything we know so far about ‘Trying’ Season 3!

‘Trying’ Season 3: Everything we know so far

‘Trying’ Season 3: Release date

Starring Rafe Spall and Esther Smith, as Jason and Nikki respectively, the series premiered on Apple TV+ in May 2020. Following the instant critical and commercial success, the series was immediately renewed for a second season. The second season, released in May 2021, was received even better than the first season, which compelled the producers to enthusiastically announce the third season right away. And now that the wait for the third season begins, let’s dive into what the show is actually all about.

‘Trying’ has been renewed for a third season

‘Trying’ is set in modern-day London and talks about the modern-day problems of a millennial couple, Jason and Nikki. They have been trying to conceive for years but they eventually begin looking for other options when they realize the attempts to conceive naturally were futile. The first season mostly deals with their struggles as a married couple seeking parenthood and sets up the stage. In the first season itself, the couple decides that adoption is the way to go, unaware of how troublesome the process was going to be for them. At the beginning of the second season, they had been accepted for adoption but now comes the biggest struggle, finding the right child to adopt. After a lot of struggle, they finally meet a little girl named Princess, but again, it isn’t as straightforward as they are hoping it to be.

‘Trying’ has been renewed for a season 3

Underneath all the pessimistic humour, the series focuses on the actual challenges that modern-day couples face when they try to go for an unconventional way of parenthood, such as adoption. As we see the world of ‘Trying’ through the windows of Jason and Nikki’s perspectives, we do understand their emotions. This might be one of the main reasons behind the show’s success. Its universally ‘human connection’ underneath all that heightened drama and comedy is honestly portrayed.

While Esther and Rafe do make their lead roles very believable and absolutely charming, there is a horde of the stellar supporting cast as their backup. Imelda Staunton deserves a special mention here. As the couple’s eccentric adoption agent, she fills the frames with life every time she is on the screen. We have all the reasons to believe that she’s also going to be a part of the show’s third season. Among all the other supporting cast members, we can expect Darren Boyd, Oliver Chris, and Ophelia Lovibond to return, aside from our main characters of Jason and Nikki.

Andy Wolton serves as the creator, writer and executive producer of the series, which happens to be a BBC production. BBC productions, especially comedies, have a great track record of critical and commercial successes. And since Apple TV+ has been extremely choosy about the shows and films it wants to stream, we can be assured that the third season of ‘Trying’, in no way, will be less than fantastic. While an official release date hasn’t been given yet, we can hope that May 2022 is the month when the season premiers.

‘Trying’ Season 3 is a small and charming show and hence, the promotions of the series are relatively low key. So, we’ll keep you informed whenever any new information about ‘Trying’ pops up online.

Tell us in the comments if you have seen the first two seasons of ‘Trying’. Also, write brief reviews of the show if you have watched it.