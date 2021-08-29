Truth Be Told Season 3: Release Date Update And More

After season 2, has ‘Apple TV+’ given a nod to season 3?

At present season 2 of ‘Truth Be Told’ is currently airing on Apple TV +. However, fans can not be satisfied with just two seasons and are curiously waiting to know if the show will return for season 3.

Truth Be Told is an American drama streaming television series made for Apple TV+, based on Kathleen Barber’s novel ‘Are You Sleeping’. Nichelle Tramble Spellman conceived the sitcom and is executive producing and writing for the show.

The series revolves around Poppy Parnell, a true -crime podcaster, who is asked to look into the case of convicted criminal Warren Cave, whom she has painted as the murderer of identical twins’ father. When Cave believes he was framed for the crime, Parnell will have to decide where the lines between guilt and innocence are drawn.

Will there be ‘Truth Be Told’ season 3?

As opposed to the nature of Apple TV + of renewing the show while they are airing, until now, the streaming service hasn’t given a green signal to ‘Truth Be Told’ season 3. However, since there is no news of the cancellation of the show either, the creators might think about renewing it.

Octavia Spencer and Kate Hudson on how season 2 is more of a personal story

In a conversation with “Hollywood Reporter”, the two actresses of the show, Olivia and Kate about how personal the storyline was for this season. Spencer says, “This case is more personal because it involves two close friends. Micah experiences a tragic loss and being that she is Poppy’s oldest friend, she asks Poppy to look into the case. And when you’re dealing with anything so closely related to friends and family, if you pick at a thread, sometimes things unravel.”

Hudson also opened up about their character, “They’re survivors, that’s their nature. They’ve had to be and so they’re very similar in characteristics, very different in personality. I mean, as an actor, that’s all the good, fun stuff, and we had some scenes together that were just so much fun. Even sometimes we would end the scene and be like, ‘Oh my god, that was so fun.”

Truth Be Told’: frequently asked questions

Will ‘Truth Be Told’ return for season 3?

Unfortunately, Apple TV + has not renewed the show for season 3 yet.

‘Truth Be Told’ season 2 cast

Octavia Spencer, Kate Hudson, Christopher Backus, Alona Tal, David Lyons, Andre Royo, Merle Dandridge are some of the cast of the show.

Have you watched ‘Truth Be Told’ season 2 yet? What are your reviews for the same?