A True Story Will Bring Back Rick And Morty Sooner And Bigger Than The Fans Expected

‘Rick and Morty’ Season 5 will return shortly, but before that, the team behind the sci-fi sitcom must write the scripts!

Unlike the previous seasons, we won’t have to wait two long years for ‘Rick and Morty’ Season 5 to return. When the adult animated sci-fi sitcom series announced the renewal of its fourth season, they confirmed 70 more episodes were on the way. It suggests that there are three more seasons but fans won’t be convinced until they hear it themselves.

‘Rick and Morty’ to meet Star-Lord in season 5!

Who is Vance Maximus in ‘Rick and Morty’?

Will ‘Rick and Morty’ Season 5 release soon?

Since the fifth season isn’t exactly ready to go yet, online sources report the producers of the show are looking to explore new ideas. We have one that we believe will make a great addition to mad scientist Rick Sanchez and Morty Smith’s interdimensional adventures!

The mad scientist and his fretful grandson have already met with Star-Lord Vance Maximus, but there’s another hero they could team up with! The sci-fi sitcom makes the most of its animated medium, using it as a platform through which the craziest adventures come alive. Interdimensional adventure? Easy. Freezing time and making a butter passing robot? Even better.

Video Credits: Adult Swim

Since producers are looking to add on new stories, fans would love to see Rick and Morty meet Star-Lord aka Peter Quill. He is, after all, the self-proclaimed captain of the ‘Guardians of The Galaxy’! Quill also possesses a pistol capable of projecting one of the four elements (air, earth fire, water) and Rick would surely be interested in that!

He doesn’t need a space gun, but it’d be interesting to see an MCU character appear in the sitcom. Morty would certainly be enamoured by Quill and Rick would probably be frustrated with him all the time. Quill would help the episode garner more eyeballs with his appearance unlike Vance Maximus, a scene-stealing parody.

Vance Maximus, Renegade Starsoldier, is a member of The Vindicators, a superhero team. He first appeared in the third season of the show and, reportedly, is a parody of scene-stealing superheroes like Peter Quill and Tony Stark.

Maximus has quite a charm, appears calm and collected which is probably why his teammates love him. He recruited Rick and Morty to help the team before but didn’t invite them back for their second adventure.

He wears a blue battlesuit with built-win weapons and a vest with the team logo on it. Maximus carries a jetpack and reminds viewers of Peter Quill from ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ since they’re both leading a team of space-faring superheroes. Unfortunately, Maximus dies after flying into a booby-trapped air duct after frantically trying to escape in the same episode. No one saw that coming and even Rick Sanchez was shocked.

That was, however, years ago, so it is about time ‘Rick and Morty’ Season 5 features a new Star-Lord!

The animated sitcom’s unstoppable popularity is credited to its intelligent but hilarious writing. It is smart, funny, and deep at the same time but features strong character development and is unlike anything we’ve seen. It embodies originality and feels familiar to ‘South Park’ which only influences its popularity and viewership.

Video Credits: NerdWire

As per co-creator Dan Harmon, his plan for the future episodes has “always been to get them out quicker”. In an interview with “EW”, he said,

“I think it’s safe to say without fear of being wrong that the gap between seasons three and four will be the longest and last time that it’s ever so long that it’s ridiculous. I don’t know how fast we can do it, but I know it will never be this long again”.

Along with his co-creator Justin Roiland, they’ve devised new strategies to ensure ‘Rick and Morty’ Season 5 arrives on time. “We’re literally writing season five while finishing season four just to force ourselves to commit to a certain schedule“, explained Harmon. “Not to get anyone’s hopes up, but it is structured into our deal that if we’re going strong and fast there are options to deliver more episodes at a time.

That can mean ‘Rick and Morty’ Season 5 appears sometime in 2021? Since the series is animated and doesn’t require filming exactly, we can hope for the best!

Are you excited for the new season of ‘Rick and Morty’ and their crazy adventures? Let us know in the comments!